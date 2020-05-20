Legendary former Auburn coach Pat Dye has been hospitalized with kidney issues and has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report Wednesday night by CBS42 in Birmingham.
His family is asking for prayers.
He is being treated at East Alabama Medical Center, according to the On the Mark radio show. Dye has been a regular on the show.
A newsletter from Taccoa First United Methodist Church calling for prayers spread through social media on Wednesday evening. CBS42 reported it had confirmed through a family member that Dye has been hospitalized.
Dye is an icon at Auburn, having coached the Tigers through a legendary stretch from 1981-92. He is 80.
