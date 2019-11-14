Jon Dykstra
Sports Editor
1. What can Auburn do to run with success against the Georgia defense?
Keeping backs fresh and giving the Bulldogs different looks will be important. JaTarvious Whitlow and DJ Williams will be needed to be consistent powerful runners and establish a running game against the tough Bulldogs defense, but if the Tigers can mix in Shaun Shivers, he could very well break a big play or two that could decide the game. Gus Malzahn needs to have drawn up a couple unique new plays for this one to give his offense a spark early and Shivers could be a part of that.
2. What’s the key for Auburn in containing Georgia’s star quarterback Jake Fromm?
Pressure, pressure and more pressure. I believe Auburn has the best defensive line in the country. For the Tigers to win this game, the defensive line is going to have to be the most dominant unit in the game. That starts with stopping the run and making the Bulldogs one dimensional. Once they are one dimensional, the Tigers can pin their ears back and attack Fromm. The secondary also needs to play clean. Georgia has big, physical pass catchers and Auburn can’t shy away, but they also can’t give up free yardage with penalties.
3. How does Bo Nix handle playing the ‘big game’ at home this time around?
Nix made strides from the Florida game (one of the ugliest games I’ve seen a quarterback play) to the LSU game. To make more strides this time, he needs protection from the offensive line and a running game to take pressure off him. Nix can’t lose this game with turnovers and bad throws, but it is not on him to win it single-handedly. He needs to go into it with that mindset. Nix just has to make enough smart decisions to keep the Bulldogs honest and give his defense a chance. The defense proved against LSU that they can limit a much stronger offense than the Georgia offense.
4. What does a win or a loss mean for the Auburn football program?
A win would be a huge weight of Bo Nix’s shoulders. The Oregon win seems to be a distant memory for the more vocal elements of the Auburn fan base and they seem to forget that it is hard to be a freshman quarterback in the SEC. Picking up a win over one of the Tigers’ main rivals would energize the Tiger fan base unlike they have been since the Florida loss. The Iron Bowl is always going to have people excited, but a win over Georgia would kick off the countdown to Alabama in style.
5. Final score?
Georgia 17, Auburn 13. While LSU and Alabama seemed to resemble Big 12 football more than what the SEC has traditionally looked like, this will be a throwback. With two strong defenses going at it, points will be at a premium and mistakes will be even costlier. I simply trust the Georgia offense and Jake Fromm more than the Auburn offense and Bo Nix at this point. I don’t see that as a slight either. Georgia’s offense is loaded with veterans who will eventually be in the NFL. Auburn’s offense is loaded with players that still have more to prove.
Justin Lee
AU Beat Writer
1. What can Auburn do to run with success against the Georgia defense?
In my mind, the key isn’t a running back, but it’s Bo Nix. Auburn has shown this season that it isn’t afraid to play to its strengths on offense and let Nix fire it 30-plus times a game. While that much volume isn’t the ideal, what it shows is that Auburn could be open to throwing to opening up the pass, which may well be necessary against Georgia’s stingy defense. At the same time, Nix’s work on mesh reads could also keep that much more defensive pressure off the Auburn running backs.
2. What’s the key for Auburn in containing Georgia’s star quarterback Jake Fromm?
We’ve talked about it all season, but once again, Auburn’s best chance at throwing off a great opposing quarterback lies with the team’s stellar defensive line, and with its pass rush. If Marlon Davidson and Derrick Brown can get to Fromm, it won’t matter how great a quarterback Fromm when he’s sideways. Auburn needs to get to him, knock him off rhythm, and throw off his footwork in order to disrupt his passes before they even leave his fingertips.
3. How does Bo Nix handle playing the ‘big game’ at home this time around?
Make no mistake about it: It’s an unenviable way for a true freshman to start his career, thrown into the fire away from home against Oregon in a neutral site and at two of the most intimidating places to play in college football at Florida’s The Swamp and LSU’s Death Valley. At home, Nix could look like an entirely different player for spectators on the outside looking in. And the silver lining for having played those tough games, for Nix, is that he’s lived through the experiences and grown from them going into the rivalry games at home. Nix is finally playing the big one at home, and he’s right where he wants to be to showcase his skills.
4. What does a win or a loss mean for the Auburn football program?
A loss would be especially tough to swallow on the Plains. Losing to Georgia could send Auburn tumbling into a tumultuous offseason not unlike the last one — and at the very least send Auburn into the Iron Bowl feeling the pressure of something resembling a must-win situation. A win over the Bulldogs could help hurt feelings at Auburn, however. Auburn’s only beaten Georgia three times in the last 14 games in the series. As painful as that trend is for Auburn fans to bring up, a step toward reversing that trend is a step in the right direction. Gus Malzahn is 2-5 against Georgia as the head coach at Auburn. One more loss makes that record even uglier.
5. Final score?
Auburn 28, Georgia 13. Auburn has a defense that can disrupt Jake Fromm, and the Tigers’ offense is finally playing the big game at home where it is comfortable in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I think fans see a different Auburn offense from the one it saw in losses at Florida and at LSU, and I think Auburn ties its experiences together to get Gus Malzahn to a perfect 12-0 in his career after bye weeks as a head coach. In a lot of ways, you could figure Georgia’s loss to South Carolina was the best thing to light a fire under that team earlier in the season, but I think Auburn’s top-to-bottom talent has the chance to flex its muscle this game and Auburn wins big in Jordan-Hare.
Jordan D. Hill
Preps Writer
1. What can Auburn do to run with success against the Georgia defense?
Auburn can’t afford to try and get cute against a Georgia defense that has yet to give up a rushing touchdown this season. Relying heavily on runs east to west against a fast defense will likely not work in Auburn’s favor; instead, their best bet is to run north to south and rely on the offensive line to open up some running room. Sweeps with the likes of Anthony Schwartz may work a time or two on Saturday, but Auburn needs JaTarvious Whitlow and D.J. Williams to grind up yards up the middle in order to establish the running game.
2. What’s the key for Auburn in containing Georgia’s star quarterback Jake Fromm?
The way to rattle Georgia’s junior quarterback is to bring pressure. The Georgia passing game has looked pedestrian at times this fall, and a great way to make sure Fromm can’t pick the Auburn secondary apart is to get after him. The Auburn defensive line is arguably the most talented from top to bottom in the nation, and they’ll be called on to flex their muscles against a stout Georgia offensive line. If Auburn can consistently hit Fromm, it can force him to make mistakes just as he did when he threw three interceptions in the Bulldogs’ loss to South Carolina.
3. How does Bo Nix handle playing the ‘big game’ at home this time around?
It seems no coincidence that Auburn’s only two losses this season have come on the road in two of the toughest environments in the nation. The fact this game is at Jordan-Hare Stadium should not be underestimated as far as giving the true freshman some support and a less-hectic crowd to have to concern himself with. The majority of the fans in the stadium Saturday will be rooting on Nix, and that should ease some of the pressure as he looks to give Auburn a win in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Look for Gus Malzahn to give Nix some throws to build his confidence early as the Tigers look to end Georgia’s playoff aspirations.
4. What does a win or a loss mean for the Auburn football program?
A win for Auburn is a signal that even though they likely won’t win the SEC West this year they are still one of the premier teams in the nation. Yes, Georgia has already lost this fall to a subpar South Carolina squad, but the Bulldogs were still in contention for the playoff entering Saturday’s game. Beating the Bulldogs would be sweet revenge for not getting to go to Atlanta. A loss for Auburn should in no way be considered dire unless the Tigers completely lay an egg in one of their biggest rivalry games. At that point, whispers about the future of the program will only grow louder.
5. Final score?
Georgia wins 20-13. Auburn wants nothing more than to take down Georgia at home, and a standout defensive effort by Georgia-born Derrick Brown and Co. will have the Tigers vying to make it happen. However, the Bulldogs’ ability to stifle the Auburn run game will cause issues for the Tigers’ offense, which will show glimpses of having enough juice until ultimately falling just short of victory.
