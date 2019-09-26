Jon Dykstra
Sports Editor
1. How will Kylin Hill and Mississippi State’s rushing attack fare against Auburn’s run defense?
While the Bulldog rushing attack might be the best that the Tigers have seen this season, the Tigers’ defense is far and away the best defensive front Mississippi State has seen this year. The Tigers have been tested by top-25 Power-5 opponents like Oregon and Texas A&M as well as another quality opponent in Tulane. The top Power-5 teams that the Bulldogs have met (Kansas State and Kentucky) are each in the lower halves of their leagues and don’t possess the level of athletes the Tigers have. My prediction is a crash to reality for Hill and the Bulldogs’ running game at Jordan-Hare.
2. What’s Auburn capable of with a full set of healthy wide receivers?
The ability for each of the Tigers’ pass-catchers to carve out their specific roles in a Bo Nix-led offense will be the most interesting element moving forward. A healthy Seth Williams is clearly the alpha, go-to downfield target for the group. Will Hastings has shown an ability to create separation and be an excellent complementary piece. Eli Stove gives the group a chess piece who can move around the formation and use his speed in a variety of ways. Now with Anthony Schwartz healthy again, the Tigers have another Stove-type playmaker. His touchdown last week was evidence of just what he is capable of with the ball in his hands. If Nix can connect on a few more of his downfield throws, this receiving corps can reach its full potential.
3. How important is it for Auburn’s defense to come out of the gates strong?
After allowing scores on opening drives to Oregon, Tulane and Kent State, Auburn allowed Texas A&M to drive into field-goal range before the Aggies missed the kick. While it would be nice for to see a three-and-out on the opening possession from this Tigers’ defense, they have shown plenty of improvement since that opening night against Oregon. If the defensive line can establish the line of scrimmage from the opening whistle, that will go a long way to not just shutting the Bulldogs down on the first drive but for the entire game. The Tigers should be gunning for their first shutout of the season in this game.
4. Will Joey Gatewood’s role grow as SEC play continues?
Gatewood has shown that he can be effective in small doses, but with Bo Nix being a true freshman, Gus Malzahn has seemed hesitant to do anything to affect his confidence. It didn’t seem to be a coincidence that Gatewood was utilized earlier and more often in a game that Nix was playing as well in as he has in his young career. The Texas A&M game showed how well the offense can click when Nix is playing well and Gatewood is able to fill as specific role. The mystery is if there comes when Auburn’s offense is stagnant and they utilize Gatewood as a spark. With the improvement Nix seems to be making each time out, that question may never need answering. The old adage is that if you have two quarterbacks, you really have none. With the way Nix and Gatewood complement each other, they might be on their way to proving that wrong.
5. Final score?
Auburn 37, Mississippi State 10. This Mississippi State team isn’t last season’s Mississippi State team. A win over Kentucky does not make up for a loss to the ninth-best team in the ten-team Big 12. Kansas State could have beaten the Bulldogs by more, but the Wildcats fumbled four times to keep the Bulldogs close. This Auburn team is also different from last year’s Auburn team. If the Tigers can keep their mistakes to a minimum, the final result of this one should never be in doubt.
Justin Lee
AU Writer
1. How will Kylin Hill and Mississippi State’s rushing attack fare against Auburn’s run defense?
Hill and Mississippi State might present Auburn with the best rushing attack the Tigers’ have faced this season, but in Derrick Brown, K.J. Britt and the gang, Auburn certainly presents Mississippi State with the best run defense the Bulldogs have seen this season. Hill is the SEC’s leading rusher and Auburn is the SEC’s second-leading run defense, so the matchup will pit some of the best against some of the best. It could go a long way in deciding this game, especially if Hill and the Bulldogs are able to push aside Auburn’s touted front seven. But I anticipate that the Tigers will hold their ground.
2. What’s Auburn capable of with a full set of healthy wide receivers?
It’s interesting that we still really don’t know. Even going back to last year, we now wonder how good that receiving corps could’ve been at full strength, considering how well Will Hastings and Eli Stove have played early this season. In the first couple games, they were shouldering the load with Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams out. Last week, near full go together for the first time this year, those impact players had the impact you’d expect, each scoring critical touchdowns in Auburn’s win over Texas A&M. When all the weapons are healthy, you can expect those kinds of plays out of players like Schwartz and Williams almost every game. They’ve proven to be reliable targets.
3. How important is it for Auburn’s defense to come out of the gates strong?
One of the few paths I see to a seventh-ranked Auburn losing to an unranked Mississippi State on Saturday involves the Tigers coming out flat and Mississippi State taking the Jordan-Hare Stadium crowd out of the game early. In that way, a strong start can be key to keeping that home-field advantage at full throat — and as coaches around the league will continue to insist, every advantage a team can get in SEC play is one that a team needs to keep. Bo Nix brought Auburn back against Oregon in the opener. It’s unclear how much magic he has in his fingertips and how often a freshman quarterback is going to be able to do that. Auburn would rather not find out, and just put teams like Mississippi State away before the final minutes.
4. Will Joey Gatewood’s role grow as SEC play continues?
It’s hard to say. The truth is, the last time Gus Malzahn used as his backup as a playmaking weapon the way he has with Gatewood so far this season, Kodi Burns’ appearances as Auburn’s Wildcat man and gadget-play specialist in 2009 started to wane as the season went on. He still played a critical role, but it’s going to be hard to imagine Gatewood getting the snaps he’s gotten against Tulane and Kent State against stout SEC opposition. But on any given play, he could become the Tigers’ starting quarterback. His role is an important one, no matter how many snaps he takes — because he’s always one snap away.
5. Final score?
Auburn 31, Mississippi State 17. The Bulldogs have some pieces missing from last year and seem to still be a few steps away from being in position to knock off a top-10 team on the road. Kylin Hill and the Bulldogs’ running game has a chance to give Auburn’s defense a few fits, but Auburn should be able to move the ball against the Bulldogs’ defense, and ultimately, Auburn’s playmaking ability should shine through, whether that be by Boobee Whitlow and Seth Williams on offense or Derrick Brown and that defensive line on the other side. I project Auburn to pull away in the second half.
Jordan D. Hill
Preps Writer
1. How will Kylin Hill and Mississippi State’s rushing attack fare against Auburn’s run defense?
Mississippi State’s top tailback has been no slouch this season, and entering Week 5 the junior sits third in the nation with 551 yards through four games. Hill has not faced a run defense nearly as tough as the Tigers, but Mississippi State’s first four opponents were formidable against the run (all ranked 75th or better in the country). Hill has had at least 111 rushing yards in every game this season, but that streak will not continue against this talented Tigers’ defense.
2. What’s Auburn capable of with a full set of healthy wide receivers?
Auburn has seemingly played at least a man down at receiver every game to start the season, but last week showed how dangerous the receiving corps can be with everyone at full go. Seth Williams’ deep-threat ability can force any dangerous defense to think twice, Anthony Schwartz’s speed can leave the top tacklers watching him race by, and Eli Stove’s reliability can help Auburn convert in even the toughest situations. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix was forced to play without a full deck early on when it comes to his receivers but managed to do enough to keep Auburn winning. Now that it seems everyone is back and ready to go, expect Nix to take full advantage.
3. How important is it for Auburn’s defense to come out of the gates strong?
The Auburn defense has started slow in every game this season, giving up points in its first three games to Oregon, Tulane and Kent State. Texas A&M look poised to make it four in a row for the Tigers thanks to a 13-play, 44-yard drive, but a missed field goal ended that little streak. The Tigers have never panicked after allowing their opponents to start off strong, but defensive lineman Marlon Davidson is among the Tigers who have spoken out about the defense starting off with more stops. Jordan-Hare Stadium will be rocking in its first SEC game of the season, and forcing Mississippi State to punt early will give Auburn a great chance to put the Bulldogs in a bad position.
4. Will Joey Gatewood’s role grow as SEC play continues?
Gatewood has quickly proven himself to be Auburn’s second quarterback rather than just the backup. The redshirt freshman made the most of his limited time on the field against the Aggies, throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to John Shenker to give the Tigers an early 14-0 lead. Gatewood’s usage early on in an important SEC West game showed Gus Malzahn’s confidence in him, and there’s little reason to see why he would not be used going forward as the Tigers try to keep opposing defensive coordinators guessing.
5. Final score?
Auburn wins 24-14. The Bulldogs are one of the better SEC West squads this year, but Hill hasn’t faced a defense quite as good as the Tigers. I expect the Tigers to hem in the talented running back enough for them to reach 5-0.
