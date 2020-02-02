Lynn Stevenson calls it a punch to the gut. She says nothing could’ve prepared her for hearing those words from her doctor: “You have cancer.”
On three trips to the Final Four with the Auburn women’s basketball team back in the program’s glory days, she went through plenty of adversity, but none of it could’ve prepared her for that. Of course not. Neither, she says, could going into that doctor’s office convinced in her mind that she was going to get bad news.
It’s still shocking. It’s still flooring. She still wells up talking about it now a year later. That’s a heartbreaking day when anyone hears that news like she did almost exactly a year ago.
But then there are days like today. Today is the annual Pink Game in Auburn Arena, under the Final Four banners Stevenson helped hang. The event will aim to raise awareness toward opportunities to detect breast cancer early, and it will celebrate survivors and bring people affected together.
So many have felt that punch to the gut. Today they punch right back.
“It means a lot,” Stevenson said this week, speaking on games like this, now played popularly all across the country, uniting programs to work toward the same goals.
Auburn hosts Vanderbilt today at 2 p.m. in Auburn Arena. The Tigers will wear their pink uniforms as part of the event, encouraging women to get screened so as to bolster early detections, and rejoicing in stories of survival.
Stevenson was diagnosed with breast cancer on Jan. 25, 2019. She’s gone through radiation and chemotherapy and is now back working with Auburn University’s pharmacy school, hoping to hear good news on a follow-up scan scheduled in May. She said even though she had a bad feeling and tried to mentally prepare for the worst when getting ready to hear results from her doctor, nothing could’ve truly prepared her for that diagnosis.
A basketball game suddenly seems so trivial when put in perspective by something like that. But since her diagnosis, Stevenson has been to events like this one, and she says they can be a powerful experiences — difficult but encouraging.
And, in her mind, they’re ever so important.
“Being able to bring awareness to not only breast cancer but I think also other cancers that affect women frequently, I think is a really important thing,” Stevenson said in her office on campus this week. “Getting screenings for breast cancer, getting the mammograms on a regular basis, is so important to catching things early and being able to hopefully have good outcomes from that.
“I had actually been really good about going and getting my annual mammogram, so I’m thankful for that and thankful that we caught it at an early stage,” she said later, from behind her desk in the Walker Building which houses the university’s Harrison School of Pharmacy.
There was a miniature basketball sitting right next to her keyboard. Stevenson played from 1986-91, redshirting after a knee injury her freshman year and coming back to be part of three straight runs for Auburn to the women’s basketball Final Four in 1988, 1989 and 1990. She graduated from Auburn in 1992, got her doctorate in pharmacy from Auburn in 1994, and came back to work for Auburn in 2007. She’s now the school’s executive director of experiential programs.
“Most people probably don’t think about it until an event like this, if they haven’t gone through something or had someone close to them that’s gone through it,” Stevenson said. “I think having these annual events like this raises awareness and then, hopefully, continues to raise needed funds for additional research to hopefully one day find a cure for this awful thing that people have to deal with.”
Auburn is jumping at its chance to play its part.
“It raises that awareness — but then I also think it gives you a chance to cheer and root for the ones that have survived it,” Auburn head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said.
Unfortunately Stevenson wasn’t the first player from Auburn’s legendary teams from the late 1980’s and the early 1990’s to have been diagnosed with cancer. Chantel Tremitiere, who also played on those teams, was diagnosed with cancer when she was working as a graduate assistant on Williams-Flournoy’s staff at Auburn a few years ago.
“It brings it close to home,” Williams-Flournoy said. “It brings you close to your Auburn home. I think everyone has either known someone, or had a family member, or had a friend, or had a coworker — somebody has known someone, because that’s how big it is.
“It just brings it home when it hits your Auburn Family members,” she said.
And she called it a no-brainer for Auburn to participate, this year like every other year. Auburn’s Pink Game also follows the AUTLIVE Cancer game put on Saturday by the men’s basketball program.
It’s just basketball. But on days like this it has a way of becoming about much more than a game.
“As an athlete, you participate in games and you win some and you lose some,” Stevenson said. “I think being part of a team like that, it taught me teamwork.
“It taught me how to not let a loss get you down; to pick yourself back up and you keep going.”
