ATHENS, Ga. — For the second straight conference game, the Auburn Tigers found the road to be rather unkind.
Auburn could not keep up on the road against Georgia, as the Bulldogs took advantage of the Tigers’ poor shooting to hand them a 65-55 defeat. The loss is the Tigers’ second consecutive loss and leaves the team 0-2 without freshman phenom Isaac Okoro, who injured his hamstring against Alabama on Feb. 12.
Auburn shot just over 31 percent from the field and a dismal 15 percent from 3-point range (4-of-26) against Georgia. The poor showing came in a game Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl called a “must-win” earlier in the week as the Tigers tried to keep up with Kentucky and LSU atop the Southeastern Conference standings.
“I thought Georgia played well. I thought Tom (Crean) had them prepared. They had great balance and a good defensive game plan,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said. “For us, we actually played better defensively. I thought we had clear effort and energy. I thought we competed well.
“I’m disappointed in the way the game ended just because 10 points on the road makes the difference as far as the net rankings are concerned.”
The Tigers struggled mightily throughout a first half in which it seemed nearly no shot fell. Auburn (22-4, 9-4 SEC) could not maintain consistent scoring in the first half, as the team started 0-of-6 from 3-point range and went six minutes and 26 seconds without a single successful field goal.
The team’s early struggles were briefly minimized by J’Von McCormick, who took over once Georgia (13-13, 3-10 SEC) built a 22-14 lead with just under eight minutes to go before halftime.
The senior took it upon himself to lead the Tigers’ attack and did so incredibly well over the next three minutes, as he reeled off six unanswered points courtesy two jumpers and a 3-pointer, the Tigers’ first of the contest.
McCormick ended the night with 22 points on 9-of-22 shooting. He credited his hot run before halftime to making the most of what the Bulldogs’ defense offered.
“I was just taking advantage of what the defense gave me,” McCormick said. “My mid-range was working tonight, and I made a couple of 3s.”
McCormick’s final shot of the run gave Auburn a one-point lead with just over five minutes left before the break, but in the remaining time it was almost all Georgia.
The Bulldogs relied heavily on 3-point attempts early on, and Anthony Edwards and Sahvir Wheeler came through after McCormick’s outburst with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Georgia a 28-23 advantage. Wheeler added a layup and one free throw to close out his own personal 6-0 run in the first half’s closing minutes.
Austin Wiley’s layup with 37 seconds to go until halftime mercifully ended the Georgia scoring streak.
Even with McCormick’s strong effort, the Tigers shot just over 29 percent from the field and 1-of-11 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes of action. The struggles from behind the arc followed a 1-of-17 performance from deep in Saturday’s loss to Missouri.
The situation didn’t improve much in the second half, either.
Auburn came out of the locker room and again struggled to score consistently. Samir Doughty’s layup in the first two minutes of the second half was the Tigers’ only points until the 14:21 mark, as the team went 0-for-7 from the field until Doughty added two more points on a breakaway layup.
McCormick helped lead the Tigers to within three points of the Bulldogs with just over 10 minutes to go in the game with a pair of 3s, but the second-half surge was one Auburn failed to maintain. Georgia bounced right back with free throws by Toumani Camara and a basket from Tyree Crump to set up a back-and-forth final few minutes.
McCormick scored 10 straight points for Auburn midway through the second, but the Tigers’ inability to stop the Bulldogs late put a damper on his strong outing. Edwards’ 3-pointer with 2:15 to go in the contest put the Bulldogs up eight and delivered the final dagger to the Tigers’ chances.
Edwards ended the victory with 18 points and six rebounds.
The Tigers did their best to cut into the lead late, but three straight missed 3-pointers — including an air ball — were devastating. Doughty added a bucket with under 30 seconds to go, but it proved to be the last gas for Auburn.
Georgia tacked on five more points via the free-low line after Doughty’s last backet to win by 10. Doughty finished with 10 points on 5-of-17 shooting.
McCormick challenged Auburn’s reserves to step up, which they did not do down the stretch Wednesday. The Tigers’ bench left the loss to the Bulldogs with only two points.
“Without Isaac, we’ve got to step up. We just need someone to come off the bench ready to be able to score and help on defense,” McCormick said.
The Tigers will look to avoid a three-game losing streak — which would be their longest of the season — when they host Tennessee at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Auburn’s loss might have been a considerable setback in its hunt for regular-season conference title, but for Pearl, the key for his team now is to simply get back on track.
“Even with seven games left, I wanted to have a chance to go to (Kentucky’s Rupp Arena) with a chance to win the league. We’re not in that position now,” Pearl said. “We’ve got seven games left, and we’re 22-4. We have to find a way to win without Isaac and win with him when he gets back and see if we can’t capitalize on all that we’ve done to put ourselves in such good position.”
