FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Flash got it fast.
And Gus Malzahn made good on his promise.
Auburn fired its first two passes directly to speedster Anthony Schwartz, and the track star nicknamed for his quickness was more involved in the game than ever before as he rolled up a career-high eight touches Saturday on Auburn’s way to its 51-10 blowout win over Arkansas.
Schwartz finished with 103 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown, playing a big part on offense after plenty of talk over the Tigers’ bye week about getting the fastest player in college football more involved in the gameplan.
He caught a five-yard screen on Auburn’s first play on offense, then a 13-yard slant right after that to set up a Bo Nix touchdown run to put Auburn up just three minutes into the game.
“We want to give him the ball,” Malzahn said simply after the win. “He’s an impact player.”
Schwartz has worked with limited motion in one of his hands early this season after suffering an injury that required surgery early in preseason camp. He’s suited up for Auburn with bulky cast-like protection on his hand in earlier games.
But Saturday he played without noticeable protection, and he reeled in a career-high six catches.
“It was great,” Schwartz said. “I just feel like I’m back to myself. I just feel free, like not restricted by anything.”
Schwartz finished with six catches for 73 yards and a score, while rushing for 30 yards on two carries.
His fellow star at receiver Seth Williams had four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
“Him and Seth, we came into this game and we really wanted to try to target those guys more than what we did in the first half of the season,” Malzahn said.
Those two helped break the game open in the third, when Auburn was struggling to put away outmatched Arkansas, unsatisfied with a 17-0 lead at the time. Nix hit Williams for a 48-yard touchdown, and then after a defensive touchdown, Schwartz raced for 28 yards on a run and then caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Nix.
Running by committee
Auburn rolled up 298 rushing yards in its first full game without injured leading rusher JaTarvious Whitlow, with five Tigers taking at least five carries and none running with any more than 11 carries.
Senior Kam Martin led Auburn with 84 rushing yards on 10 carries. He broke loose for a 52-yard rush in the first quarter to make up for most of his total yards.
Freshman D.J. Williams had 48 yards on a team-high 11 carries.
Meanwhile, the Auburn defense held Arkansas to just 52 rushing yards.
“Stopping the run and running the football, that’s how we win at Auburn,” Malzahn said. “Today we were able to do both and when we do that, we’re a good football team.”
Stopping the best
For the second time this season, Auburn’s defense faced the SEC’s leading rusher.
For the second time, the Tigers put the clamps down.
Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd entered Saturday’s game leading the conference with 617 rushing yards on the season — and Saturday mustered just 39 yards on 13 carries against Auburn’s strong defense.
Auburn faced Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill earlier in the season when Hill held the league’s top rushing numbers. Auburn held Hill to 45 yards on 17 carries during Auburn’s 56-23 romp over then Bulldogs on Sept. 28.
Entering Saturday, Hill was second behind Boyd in the conference with 609 rushing yards.
Auburn breaks PAT record
Auburn’s Anders Carlson booted through a record-breaking kick in the third quarter.
His extra point to put Auburn up 24-3 marked Auburn’s 303rd consecutive made point-after-touchdown attempt, setting a new NCAA record.
Auburn broke the record for consecutive PAT attempts made by a program set by Florida State from 2012-16.
Auburn entered Saturday’s game having made 300 consecutive PAT attempts, in striking distance of the record.
Curiously enough, after the nerves of nearing the record seemed to settle, Carlson missed an extra point in the fourth quarter, to mark Auburn’s first missed extra point since 2013.
Auburn’s record-setting streak ended there at 304 — but not before Auburn set the NCAA’s new mark.
