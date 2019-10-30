Auburn’s defense has just about done it all this season — from strip-sacks to shoestring tackles in the open field, to digging in cleats against some of college football’s most feared foes.
But somehow on Saturday, the Tigers showed they have even more surprises left for opposing offenses this season.
Under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, Auburn debuted a new three-down-lineman look unlike anything else it’s shown this year, which helped Auburn hold LSU’s explosive offense to its lowest point total of the season — and which showed Steele still has more tricks in the bag for Auburn’s big rivalry games left on the schedule.
Auburn (6-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) looks to bounce back against Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium, before closing the season with home games against Georgia and Alabama around a non-conference game against Samford in November.
LSU entered its game against Auburn averaging 50.1 points per game through its first seven games, and was held to less than half that point production when it survived Auburn 23-20 in Death Valley.
Auburn’s influence over the LSU offense was felt from the first snap, which saw Auburn abandon its usual 4-2-5 defensive look to sit three linemen down on the line of scrimmage and to lead the secondary with extra defensive backs.
“It’s nothing they’ve seen on film before, so we knew they weren’t going to be prepared for it,” Auburn middle linebacker Chandler Wooten said on Tuesday.
Of course, Auburn would rather have had a victory, but the defense’s performance against the team now ranked No. 1 in the country was a highlight during Auburn’s disappointing trip to Baton Rouge.
And it all came about through regular game-plan installation, Wooten said. With Steele guiding the players into the correct positions during practice last week, Auburn showed it’s capable of making big changes and attacking offenses in different ways on any given week.
“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of smart players — a lot of players who can grab schemes very quickly, and, just, a lot of talented people,” Wooten said. He splits time in the middle of the defense with fellow middle linebawcker K.J. Britt. When asked whether Auburn had been working on that three-man front for a while or had been keeping it in a back pocket, Wooten said they hadn’t worked on it long at all.
That’s a testament to Steele and the Auburn defense to be able to attack in new ways in a flash.
“Whenever you have talent plus a lot of people who can grab schemes quickly, we’re able to do a lot of things like that,” Wooten said.
Steele is in his fourth season coaching Auburn’s defense under head coach Gus Malzahn. Auburn is allowing 17.9 points per game this season, good for the 14th-best mark in that category nationally.
Still, Auburn doesn’t accept moral victories. Wooten said it was exciting going down to Baton Rouge knowing the team had a surprise in store for LSU, but at the same time, “that’s in the past,” he said.
“We’re moving on to Ole Miss,” he said Tuesday, well after Auburn had turned the page as a team. “We’ve just got to come ready to practice today and prepare. That’s the key. It’s all preparation.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge this week.”
After Auburn’s game against Ole Miss, Auburn will go into a bye the week of Nov. 9 before gearing for its showdown with No. 8 Georgia on Nov. 16, then the Iron Bowl against No. 2 Alabama on Nov. 30 after a tune-up with Samford on Nov. 23.
All four of Auburn’s remaining regular-season games are set to be played at home in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
