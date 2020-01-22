Turnover continues on the Auburn football coaching staff after news broke Wednesday that defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson would be leaving Auburn for the same position at Florida State.
Auburn will now enter the 2020 season with three new coaches on staff.
Woodson is leaving Auburn to reunite with Mike Norvell in Tallahassee. Noles247 first reported the news on Wednesday morning.
Woodson coached defensive backs at Auburn in 2018 and 2019, last year working alongside fellow defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff.
Woodson came to Auburn from Memphis, where he worked with Norvell in 2016 and 2017. In much the same way, Auburn’s former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was plucked up by Auburn from Memphis last year, before he left in December to get back together with Norvell when Norvell made the jump up to a Power Five program at Florida State.
Auburn’s other coaching change comes with the offensive line group. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced earlier this month that former O-line coach J.B. Grimes would be moving on, and then he hired Jack Bicknell Jr. less than a week later.
Dillingham was replaced by Chad Morris.
