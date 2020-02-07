Auburn has hired Al Pogue as the newest addition to its coaching staff, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Friday morning.
Pogue spent last season as outside linebackers coach at West Virginia, after five seasons as a corners coach at Troy and three seasons as an Auburn staffer before that.
Pogue fills the void left by former secondary coach Marcus Woodson, who left Auburn’s staff earlier this month for Florida State.
“I’m so excited to be returning to Auburn. It’s a homecoming of sorts for me,” Pogue said in a release from the university. “Auburn is the school that gave me my first collegiate job in this great profession and I can’t thank Coach Malzahn enough for this opportunity.
“I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work, doing whatever I can to help this program continue to achieve greatness.”
Pogue’s role on staff was not announced. Wesley McGriff shared duties coaching in the defensive backfield with Woodson. Florida State introduced Woodson to its staff back in January, as he left to reunite with former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell.
Pogue played at Alabama State in the 1990’s and began his coaching career at Lee-Montgomery in 1998, coaching at high schools across the state before he joined Auburn’s staff working with offensive quality control for the 2011 season. In 2012 he worked in special teams quality control. Then in 2013 he worked in high school relations at Auburn.
He coached corners at Troy from 2014-18.
“We’re very excited to bring Al back to Auburn,” Malzahn said. “He has been a very successful coach on and off the field during his career. He has spent a lot of time coaching in the state of Alabama and has great ties and is well respected.
“Al is a great fit with our staff and will bring tremendous value as a coach and a recruiter.”
Pogue becomes the third new member of the Auburn coaching staff joining the office this offseason. Offensive coordinator Chad Morris was hired in December after Kenny Dillingham left that post, and in January, Auburn introduced new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. to replace the departed J.B. Grimes.
Auburn’s first spring practice is set for March 16 and the A-Day game is scheduled for April 11.
