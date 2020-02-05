AU FB Outback v Minnesota

Auburn top running back is on his way out of the program, according to a report by AuburnSports.com Wednesday indicating that JaTarvious Whitlow has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Entering the portal frees other programs to contact athletes for recruitment. Whitlow just finished his redshirt sophomore season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining but will seemingly have to sit out for one if he transfers to another Division I FBS program.

Whitlow led Auburn in rushing in each of the last two seasons. He rolled up 763 rushing yards last season after rushing for 787 yards in his breakout redshirt freshman season.

Auburn will turn to a host of mostly unproven talent in the backfield in 2020 without him.

