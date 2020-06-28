Offseason Update Still Unsigned Football

Cam Newton has reached an agreement to join the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Newton is set to compete for the starting spot left by Tom Brady in a power move made by the former MVP and the NFL’s strongest powerhouse. If it becomes a winning gamble, the move could revive Newton’s career and make the strong even stronger. ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to Twitter reporting that the agreement is a one-year, incentive-laden deal.

Newton will enter a New England backfield already housing a fellow former Auburn quarterback in Jarrett Stidham.

Newton left the Carolina Panthers on harsh terms earlier this offseason after top-to-bottom changes within that organization. Newton is a certified star in the NFL, winning the league MVP in 2015 while leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl. He won the Heisman Trophy and the national championship at Auburn in 2010.

