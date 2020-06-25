Former Auburn point guard Jared Harper has signed a new two-way deal with the New York Knicks, according to a report Thursday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Harper saw limited action in the NBA and floor time in the G-League last season with the Phoenix Suns organization, as part of another one of those two-way deals.
The NBA’s transaction window opened Tuesday. Harper’s time with the Suns was reported to be over back in March when the G-League season ended, but he was waived this week after the transaction window opened. Charnia reported the Knicks waived Kadeem Allen to make room for Harper, in a tweet.
In the G-League last season, Harper averaged 20.8 points per game in 33 games with the Northern Arizona Suns.
In three games in the NBA with the big-league Suns, he scored two points in eight total minutes.
Harper was a hero for Auburn during the Tigers’ run to the Final Four in 2019.
