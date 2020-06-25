NCAA New Mexico St Auburn Basketball

Auburn Tigers guard Jared Harper (1) drives as New Mexico State guard AJ Harris (12) defends in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Former Auburn point guard Jared Harper has signed a new two-way deal with the New York Knicks, according to a report Thursday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Harper saw limited action in the NBA and floor time in the G-League last season with the Phoenix Suns organization, as part of another one of those two-way deals.

The NBA’s transaction window opened Tuesday. Harper’s time with the Suns was reported to be over back in March when the G-League season ended, but he was waived this week after the transaction window opened. Charnia reported the Knicks waived Kadeem Allen to make room for Harper, in a tweet.

In the G-League last season, Harper averaged 20.8 points per game in 33 games with the Northern Arizona Suns.

In three games in the NBA with the big-league Suns, he scored two points in eight total minutes.

Harper was a hero for Auburn during the Tigers’ run to the Final Four in 2019.

