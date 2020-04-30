Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series examining where 2020 NFL Draft picks from Auburn landed last week and how those situations will affect their professional careers. The series also will look at how Auburn will try to replace each player.
The first draft pick in every head coach’s tenure with an organization says a lot about the type of team he wants to build. Last Thursday, Matt Rhule made a clear statement about the way he hopes to build the Carolina Panthers when he selected Auburn’s Derrick Brown with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft.
With explosive linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson and a host of highly-ranked offensive tackles and wide receivers on the board, Rhule and the Panthers’ management opted for the Tigers defensive tackle.
“You start building from the front,” Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said during his virtual press conference on Thursday posted on Panthers.com.
Carolina not only parted ways with quarterback Cam Newton, its offensive face of the franchise, this offseason, but also lost the face of the defense in All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly when he retired. The Panthers went to work rebuilding the defense by spending all seven of their draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.
They will be counting on Brown to be that new face of the defense.
“He was the guy that we thought fit us the best and was the best player as far as putting the pieces together on defense,” Hurney said.
Where he fits in:
The Panthers are clearly looking to make the defensive line the strength of its team. Pass-rusher Brian Burns from Florida State was the team’s first-round pick last year and in addition to Brown, Carolina chose defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos out of Penn State in the second round.
With veteran Kawann Short coming off of injury and the team signing free agent defensive end Stephen Weatherly in the offseason, the Panthers have a lot of talent around Brown. They also believe he is ready to be the new headliner of this revamped defense based on the headaches he gave their new offensive coordinator Joe Brady at LSU last year.
“Joe Brady had to go against him last year and said that he was the number one guy that he had to game (plan) for the entire season in the SEC,” Rhule said in the virtual press conference.
The defense behind the front four will certainly require more work, but the front line appears to be something the team will be able to build on.
What they say about him:
“It started at the Senior Bowl,” Rhule said on the virtual press conference. “When I left that meeting with him, I’m not going to say I was emotional, but I was like touched by who he was. His spirit comes through.”
How Auburn replaces him:
The defensive line was a tremendous strength for the Tigers this season. When you lose players like Brown and Marlon Davidson, it is hard not to take a step back, but the thing that Brown harped on to Rhule in the Panthers meetings should give Auburn fans plenty of hope that the Tigers will develop the next crop.
“He kept talking about his D-line coach (Rodney Garner) and how much his D-line coach meant to him,” Rhule said when asked what stood out from his conversations with Brown. “I believe that people who are successful in life are usually very grateful people. They are appreciative of the people who have been put in their lives and appreciative of the opportunity. They don’t look at everything as negative; they look at it as positive.
“When he talked about his defensive line coach, here is a guy getting ready to make a bunch of money and he is talking about how much this man has impacted his life. I said this must be a great D-line coach, coach Garner. And at the same time I said, ‘This is someone that really gets it.’ It really grabbed me.”
Garner and the Auburn coaches will be counting on returning starters like Tyrone Truesdell and Big Kat Bryant to become leaders on the defensive front after starting alongside Davidson and Brown last year. Derrick Hall, Jaren Handy, Coynis Miller and DaQuan Newkirk also return with experience from last season.
Replacing Brown isn’t a one-man job, but the Auburn defense has been a strength under defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Even without its big man in the middle, the defense still has the pieces to be an asset to the team.
