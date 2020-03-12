The SEC is suspending sports until March 30 and has canceled the remainder of its men’s basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn. amid ramping concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The conference made an announcement putting an end to the tournament in Nashville on Thursday morning just before the day’s scheduled games were set to start there.
The SEC shortly later announced it will suspend regular-season competition for teams in all sports on all SEC campuses effective immediately and until March 30.
Courts will be barren and ballparks will be empty in attempts to limit large gatherings through unprecedented measures while the United States grips with a pandemic.
“I just can’t minimize the disappointment of our young people because they’ve worked so hard to put themselves in position to compete for the championship — but they understand the big picture, as well,” Auburn men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl said on the SEC Network on Thursday morning, calling in to the broadcast as his team traveled back to Auburn from Nashville shortly after the cancellations.
The NBA suspended all play Wednesday night in another stunning development. That came shortly after the NCAA announced that its popular men’s basketball national championship tournament would be played behind closed doors without fans.
The SEC Tournament entered Thursday with similar plans. Auburn players were seen at practice wearing sanitation gloves in another bizarre scene — before it was all called off.
Conference basketball tournaments across the country, including the SEC’s, were then canceled Thursday just before 11 a.m.
“We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event as well as viewers at home," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance.”
The college sports world next turns to the NCAA for what will surely be a change to its championship tournament scheduling.
