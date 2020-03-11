The Southeastern Conference has suspended public attendance at all sporting events on SEC campuses, which would include Auburn baseball and Auburn softball, the conference announced on Wednesday amid ramping concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The restrictions are effective from Thursday through at least March 30.
The conference said the league and its member universities would then re-evaluate conditions at that time.
The announcement comes after the unprecedented decision made by the NCAA to play its basketball championship tournaments behind closed doors without fans.
The SEC said “only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media” will be admitted to such events.
“After conferring with local and national health authorities, we remain confident in our ability to safeguard the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and other staff who will be participating as well as the limited number of family members and media who will be in attendance at the tournament,” Sankey said referring to the SEC’s men’s basketball tournament.
That tournament tipped off Wednesday as scheduled but will continue today without fans admitted.
Auburn baseball is set to play Texas A&M in a home series starting Friday.
Auburn gymnastics is also set to meet Alabama on Friday at the Elevate the Stage meet in Birmingham.
Auburn softball hosts Missouri starting Saturday. Tennis, track and golf are also among the sports in season.
As of Wednesday night, those team’s events will be without fans for the foreseeable future.
