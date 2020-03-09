The SEC still expects to host the men’s basketball SEC Tournament in Nashville this week as scheduled, the conference announced in a statement on Monday, while the league continues to monitor developments involving the coronavirus.
The conference announced it would bring added measures to the arena in Nashville, making hand sanitizer available at entrances and sanitizing locker rooms and game balls with “hospital-grade disinfectant” among other precautions.
The SEC Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. Auburn will open play in the tournament quarterfinals on Friday.
The Indian Wells tennis tournament in California was postponed on Sunday night, marking the first popular U.S. sporting event to be affected by concerns over the spreading disease, but the SEC said Monday that its “focus and expectation” is to play its tournament as originally scheduled.
The SEC said that local authorities confirmed to the conference that its approach is consistent with current public health recommendations.
The conference insisted that it is in continued communication with public health officials as tipoff draws closer.
The SEC listed out the following precautions it would implement in Nashville:
» Additional hand sanitizers will be present at arena entrances and throughout concourse and in meeting rooms;
» Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and upon departure;
» Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game;
» Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game;
» Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms;
» Hand sanitizers at scorer's table, in officials' locker rooms and operations offices;
» Signage throughout concourse to provide CDC preventive action recommendations
The SEC said many of those measures were applied during the conference’s women’s basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C. last week, and that similar measures will be used at the SEC’s gymnastics championships set for March 21 in Duluth, Ga.
