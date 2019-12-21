Gus Malzahn pulled all the seniors off to the side at practice this week.
Then he let the younger players take a long look around at what they’d soon be missing.
The reality check is hitting Auburn’s returners now, as they get set for just one more game with the team’s senior class — and as they prepare for life ahead without some of their strongest leaders.
“It’s a sense of urgency,” KJ Britt said, as the team flips its focus forward to the next generation.
It was only a simple visual exercise. But Britt says that when you’re standing in those cleats, and you’re that next man up, it represents a major shift in mindset that can only be kick-started when that reality sinks in.
Auburn was opening bowl practice last Sunday then, taking its first steps toward the Outback Bowl when Malzahn pulled out that familiar exercise to try to help all the players coming back visualize what the roster will be like without those departing stars.
Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Jeremiah Dinson, Will Hastings and so many more were among those seniors who trotted off to the side — and it won’t be long before they trot off the field the same way for the last time in orange and blue.
Britt was ending his sophomore season last December when he would’ve watched Deshaun Davis take that walk off to the side. Bowl practices hit him then the way he hopes it’s hitting other younger players now, with him realizing the man in his spot was actually leaving, and it was up to him to carry the torch forward.
“It’s a big deal,” Britt said this week. “It’s something that you don’t want to just let go to waste.
“It’s time,” he went on. “That’s why you come to Auburn, for your time. And it’s your time then.”
Auburn will experience its biggest senior turnover along the offensive line, the defensive line, and at the two safety spots on defense. Those seniors will get to cherish their last game in an Auburn uniform in the bowl game, but at the same time, Auburn regularly invests some of its time during bowl practices in younger guys and the future.
Auburn scrimmaged without seniors in that first Sunday practice, and that set the tone for some of that focus on youngsters throughout this past week at practice.
“The first couple of days or so has been focusing on those young guys,” senior offensive lineman Marquel Harrell said. “Coach pulled the older guys out, the seniors, and let them be like, we’re not going to be here next year, so y’all are going to have to step up. And I feel like the sense of urgency — they’re locking in more in meetings, they’re developing a sense of urgency to the details.”
That urgency hits a youngster right about now, Harrell said, having experienced it himself.
Players work to prepare best they can year-round knowing that something could happen to a starter at any time — but, Britt and Harrell agree, when the reality finally sets in that the player ahead is leaving, a fire lights in a youngster’s mindset that can’t quite be simulated or duplicated.
“It’s different, not starting and you’re waiting for that time to come, but, like, when it’s that time, it’s like, ‘Oh man,’” Harrell said. “It catches you off guard. Even for myself, it caught me off guard when I was in that position.”
Auburn takes on Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla. The game is set to be televised on ESPN.
Then, Auburn’s seniors will get their chance to go out with a bang. And then, those youngsters will get one more reality check, win or lose, seeing them step off the field in an Auburn uniform for the final time.
“It’s just a big deal and the sense of urgency should move up,” Britt said.
