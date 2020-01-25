Auburn broke the dam open again.
And once it was down, the Tigers never looked back.
Auburn busted up its shooting slump with a hot start Saturday and charged on to beat Iowa State 80-76 in Auburn Arena.
The Tigers hit nine 3-pointers in the first half alone. Down 6-3 early, J’Von McCormick knocked down a 3 to tie it — then Anfernee McLemore hit one, then Samir Doughty — and Auburn never trailed again. Auburn Arena erupted as Auburn hit five of its first nine from 3 and eight of its first 16, the shooting struggles from last week seemingly long gone.
Auburn led by as many as 18 in the second half. The Tigers led by 14 with 3:33 left. Iowa State hit a 3 with 55 seconds left to make it a five-point game, and that with a few Auburn miscues created some late drama, but Isaac Okoro drained free throws in the waning moments and Auburn put a cap on the win.
The Tigers moved to 17-2 on the season. Auburn limited Iowa State star Tyrese Haliburton to 12 points and the Cyclones tumbled to 9-10.
“I think it was important for Auburn to hold serve at home,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said after his team moved to a perfect 12-0 at home.
And it was important for him to pick up a win in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Auburn returns to SEC play next and will keep in conference for the rest of the regular season. Auburn plays at Ole Miss next Tuesday before its big Saturday showdown at home with Kentucky.
Okoro scored 19 points. Senior Samir Doughty scored 18. Danjel Purifoy and J’Von McCormick both added 11.
“Just coming out here and shooting 3’s, just putting the pressure on them fast-paced — I feel like that really helped us out,” Okoro said.
Auburn hit nine of 20 3-point attempts in the first half. That performance came shortly after Auburn struggled hitting just 25-percent of its 3’s on Jan. 15 at Alabama and just 17.4-percent from range at Jan. 18 at Florida.
The 10 makes ties Auburn’s mark for most makes in a game in SEC play. The other occasion came Wednesday at home against South Carolina — when Auburn first bounced back from those two losses at Alabama and at Florida.
“We lost two games. We didn’t get discouraged,” Doughty said. “We just regrouped and found out what was working for us and tried to improve on those things and stay away from the things that was making us lose the games.”
Saturday, Iowa State cut Auburn’s lead down to single digits with a second-half 10-0 run making it a 57-50 Auburn lead with just less than 11 minutes left but Auburn punched right back. Doughty’s drive and score made it an 11-point game again at 67-56 with 7:44 left. Doughty scored six of Auburn’s nine points after that 10-0 Iowa State run to put Auburn back in front more comfortably.
Iowa State’s last gasps in the closing moments weren’t enough to truly threaten.
“To hold a good offensive team to 36-percent is solid,” Pearl said of Iowa State. “That’s how you win.”
He said, though, there’s plenty to learn from how Auburn let its comfortable lead slip in the final minutes. Iowa State cut the lead down to four and had a 3-point shot with seven seconds left that could’ve cut it closer, but it fell wide and Okoro knocked down two free throws on the other end. Iowa State’s score after that just before the buzzer proved meaningless.
Okoro scored 11 of Auburn’s last 13 points.
“Everybody wanted the ball in his hands,” Doughty said of those closing minutes. “And when one of our players is hot, we’re going to get him the basketball. And he was rolling at the time, so we decided, the five that was out there on the court, to get Isaac the basketball, in any type of way.”
Auburn’s game at Ole Miss tips at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Oxford, Miss. The game is set to be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPNU.
Auburn announced Saturday that next Saturday’s game against Kentucky will be featured by ESPN’s basketball version of its College Gameday show, marking the first time Auburn has been visited by the show.
The showdown with Kentucky is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff Feb. 1 on ESPN.
