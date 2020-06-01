Hudson Family Foundation pat dye

Coach Pat Dye speaks at a fundraiser in November 2015.

 Todd Van Emst/tvemst@oanow.com

The Auburn Family is mourning the loss of legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye, who died Monday at the age of 80. 

Many from around the nation immediately took to social media to remember the football coach.

Here are some of their tweets:

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix

Former Auburn offensive lineman Marquel Harrell

Former United States senator Jeff Sessions

Former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes

Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn

Former Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis

Former Auburn offensive linemane Chad Slade

Auburn baseball

Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson

Former Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell

Auburn football

Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis

Former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey

SEC Network

Former Auburn baseball player Frank Thomas

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms

ESPN's Mark Richt

Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters

Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts

Former Auburn kicker Ian Shannon

Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant

Former Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton

Former Auburn pitcher Casey Mize

Former Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis

Former Auburn offensive lineman Willie Anderson

Former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis

Former Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson

Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain 

Former Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson

Former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson

Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz

Auburn linebacker KJ Britt

Former Auburn defensive back Trovon Reed

