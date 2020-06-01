The Auburn Family is mourning the loss of legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye, who died Monday at the age of 80.
Many from around the nation immediately took to social media to remember the football coach.
Here are some of their tweets:
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix
Coach Dye was the definition of an Auburn man! He gave us so much wisdom as players and loved us all individually like we were his. Praying for his family during this tough time. We will miss you Coach! Forever and always, War Eagle! https://t.co/Zs6YdT1ZbK— Bo Nix (@bo_nix10) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn offensive lineman Marquel Harrell
Rest easy coach. I’ll never forget our talks. You’re a legend. Thank you for everything🦅 https://t.co/uKQ5HL1sRT— Marquel Harrell (@QuelPhew77) June 1, 2020
Former United States senator Jeff Sessions
Pat Dye never lost his country roots or his common touch.— Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) June 1, 2020
My condolences to Coach Dye's family, and to the entire @AuburnU family.
Former Auburn linebacker Takeo Spikes
Sending my condolences to Dye family. R.I.P to one of the greatest to ever do it. #CoachDye 🙏🏾— Takeo Spikes, M.B.A (@TakeoSpikes51) June 1, 2020
Auburn icon gone: Legendary coach Pat Dye dies | Auburn University Sports | https://t.co/QNwNR4paJk https://t.co/6dh8rQEL0H
Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn
Coach Dye, thank you for your leadership and friendship.— Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) June 1, 2020
You changed Auburn forever.
Rest In Peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CZxcP7VUcl
Former Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis
Rip Pat Dye 🙏🏽always gave me words of wisdom. He will be truly missed ! 🦅— Ryan Davis (@thaRD5) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn offensive linemane Chad Slade
RIP Coach Dye... tough day for the Auburn family definitely a great man thank you for the wisdom and being the great man you were. War Eagle https://t.co/l1jKCVs64q— Chad Slade (@ChadSlade62) June 1, 2020
Auburn baseball
Rest in peace, Coach Dye. 🙏#WarEagle | #Legacy pic.twitter.com/XJa3IWivWd— Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 1, 2020
Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson
@AuburnBaseball is going to miss this amazing Auburn man at practice. We love you Coach Dye. Thanks for investing in us. “May our COURAGE always be greater than our Fear.” Prayers to the family #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/J6wMk0qeHQ— Butch Thompson (@3strikes_AU) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell
RIP to Pat Dye. What a great man he was. I am honored to have known him.🙏🏽— Dontavius Russell (@russ_dont95) June 1, 2020
Auburn football
Auburn fans love Auburn 🧡pic.twitter.com/RDtyNyVteY— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 1, 2020
We wouldn't be the Auburn we all enjoy and love today without Coach Pat Dye.— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 1, 2020
His impact on the community, athletics and countless individuals are immeasurable.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Dye family. pic.twitter.com/Fyt6Ts2rVc
Former Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis
Man 😔 Coach came to me after the LSU game in ‘18 and said “It’s really heartwarming watching you play football!” To me, that was the highest of praise knowing the LEGEND he was! 🙏🏾 RIP Old Man 😇 You left your mark 💯 Forever grateful of our pre game and practice talks! 🐐🦅❤️ https://t.co/qxuHvWCyMQ— ⭐️Deshaun Davis⭐ (@_Davis_Boy12) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey
Saddened to hear the news today! As I went back and watched some of his locker room speeches, it was clear to see why he was so successful! He loved the game of football, his players and his passion was second to none! The college football family will miss Pat Dye; RIP Coach.— Chip Lindsey (@CLindsey_TROY) June 1, 2020
SEC Network
Pat Dye, legendary Auburn head coach and athletic director, died today at the age of 80.— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 1, 2020
We remember the person he was and the indelible impact he left on the @AuburnFootball program. pic.twitter.com/CpkHgU57xZ
Former Auburn baseball player Frank Thomas
I just found out about the passing of my college football coach Pat Dye! What a great coach and a great person. His guidance on my future helped me to decide on pro baseball out of Auburn. Thanks for everything coach you were a true inspiration for me. #RIP Pat Dye War Eagle!!— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) June 1, 2020
Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms
Rest In Peace, Coach. You were loved by so many and you mean so much to Auburn. Your legacy lives on because of the great man you were and the lives you touched! #WarEagleForever https://t.co/tRngBkqgTD— Nick Brahms (@Nick_Brahms) June 1, 2020
ESPN's Mark Richt
Coach Dye. Great Coach, Great man! R. I.P.— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) June 1, 2020
Auburn defensive back Jordyn Peters
Rest in Paradise Coach Dye! There never was a dull moment with you🤣 I’ll forever cherish every conversation with you! 🙏🏾— Jordyn Peters ™ (@KingPete_x) June 1, 2020
Auburn offensive lineman Kam Stutts
Auburn fans love Auburn❤️🦅 @ Pat Dye Field https://t.co/r9kHRaOYH5— Kam $tutts (@_BigHomieKam) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn kicker Ian Shannon
RIP to one of the greatest coaches/mentors to walk the earth, and luckily for us, the loveliest village. 🙏 https://t.co/DJ6tUQQ32I— Ian Shannon (@ianshannon38) June 1, 2020
Auburn defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant
He definitely one of the reasons I came to Auburn! This one here hurts. Rest up coach!🦅💙💙 https://t.co/pxuEFg79CU— BigKat Bryant (@BigkatB) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn wide receiver Darius Slayton
A true auburn man and a auburn legend i appreciate all the times you pulled me aside and gave nuggets of wisdom and positive affirmation you will forever be remembered RIP and War Eagle Coach 🙏🏾— Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn pitcher Casey Mize
Rest In Peace to Coach Pat Dye. Forever an Auburn Legend.— Casey Mize (@Casey_Mize) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis
This one hurt 😢 Rip to Legend himself. Thank you for everything. You are the True definition of Auburn Man fly high Coach Pat Dye💔🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/HFrU0m9b6e— Javaris Davis (@javariusdavis1) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn offensive lineman Willie Anderson
Just hearing about this . This man meant so much to so many people!! RIP Coach #WarEagle #PatDye https://t.co/y3NseKmGC8— Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn defensive back Carlton Davis
Rip coach . Loved him like he was my coach . https://t.co/9It4jcMRdV— C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn defensive lineman Carl Lawson
RIP Coach Dye. Enjoyed our many talks at practice. Rest easy— carl lawson (@carllawson55) June 1, 2020
Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain
Noooooo this one hurt 😢 #LLpat https://t.co/RIeNzqZoFe— Zakoby McClain (@RicochetRabbit) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn defensive lineman Marlon Davidson
Rest up old man. This one cut me to the core. You made auburn a special place. Will always hold a special place in my heart ❤️ https://t.co/nll5iFCFxq— Marlon Davidson (@marlondavidson7) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson
RIP to Pat Dye! Enjoyed every moment he came to practice to spend his time with us man...will always appreciate every time i saw him and every word he spoke— Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) June 1, 2020
Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz
Fly High Coach Dye🦅 War Eagle Forever🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/VYFE1a444g— Anthony Schwartz (@TheFlash) June 1, 2020
Auburn linebacker KJ Britt
This one hurts 😭😭. You meant so much to me coach, l always looked foward to our talks at practice and on Mondays. Man Im lost for words, praying for the family. https://t.co/YTBZKhNJKR— Kj Britt (@K_Britt10) June 1, 2020
Former Auburn defensive back Trovon Reed
“LEGENDS DONT DIE” 😥 pic.twitter.com/rlv6WT2EEp— Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) June 1, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.