Auburn is searching for a new offensive coordinator as Kenny Dillingham is leaving the Auburn staff for Florida State, a source in Auburn confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the move Monday.
Dillingham is off to join former Memphis head coach Mike Norvell at Florida State. Florida State announced it had hired Norvell on Sunday. Dillingham served as Norvell’s offensive coordinator at Memphis before Gus Malzahn plucked him up to join his staff last December.
Dillingham is an up-and-coming coach in his late 20’s, picked by Malzahn last December to assist him in running the Auburn offense after Malzahn decided he would be calling plays for the team again.
Dillingham’s time at Auburn lasted just one year. He was picked up by Auburn in the same time frame in early December last year, between the end of the regular season and the bowl game. Dillingham replaced former Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who left first for Kansas before ultimately becoming the head coach at Troy.
