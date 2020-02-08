Believe the unbelievable.
Auburn clawed back from down double digits in the second half, J’Von McCormick’s miraculous floater bounced in, and Auburn charged on to a 91-90 thrilling overtime comeback win over LSU on another magic Saturday afternoon on the Plains.
Auburn was down by as many as 14 in the second half. The Tigers were down eight with just a minute and a half left. But McCormick hit two 3’s in the waning moments of regulation, and Samir Doughty rolled in a game-tying layup with 19 seconds left to send it to overtime — then in overtime, when LSU went back up again with nine seconds left, McCormick scored the winner, rolling around on the rim as Auburn Arena waited and gasped.
Then the building went ballistic.
And Auburn raced into first place in the SEC standings.
Unbelievably, Auburn moved to 21-2 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. LSU fell to 17-6 and 8-2. It marked Auburn’s third overtime game in four games, and a second straight big-fight-feel Saturday in Auburn.
After coming back from down 19 at Ole Miss, after an epic throwdown with Kentucky last Saturday, and after an 11-point comeback at Arkansas, Auburn somehow did it again.
Doughty and Devan Cambridge opened overtime with three straight made 3-pointers and the arena erupted. LSU fought back once again to go up again, but Auburn had one more ounce of magic left in it.
Doughty scored 26 points. He hit two of those electrifying 3’s to open overtime, around a Cambridge make. McCormick scored 23, knifing between defenders before putting up the game-winning floater that fell with 0.1 seconds left in overtime.
LSU trailed by 12 at the half as hyper-efficient LSU hit 50-percent of its shots from the field. LSU entered with the SEC’s best shooting efficiency this season, and showed it in the first half and most of the second half Saturday.
But again, Auburn never quit. And again, somehow Auburn found a way to do it again.
