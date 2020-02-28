Legendary Auburn basketball coach Sonny Smith was introduced as the newest inductee in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday night — and maybe the only thing better than the news is how it came to him.
Smith says he’ll never forget it.
Auburn Arena celebrated the announcement with him during a timeout in the men’s basketball game against Ole Miss on Tuesday, the fans cheering when he was surprised by the news at his seat with Auburn’s radio broadcast team at the scorer’s table.
He had no idea it was coming. And he had no idea he’d get to share the moment with thousands in orange and blue.
“It’s been such a thrill for me and such a thrill for my family,” Smith said over the phone on Thursday. “I will always remember (Tuesday night). I’ve never seen anything like that before, the way the fans reacted.”
Smith, from Roan Mountain, Tenn., coached at Auburn from 1978-89 during his legendary coaching career in college basketball. He coached some of Auburn’s most legendary players like Charles Barkley and he guided the team to the 1985 SEC Tournament championship. He’s already a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, but he said he thought he had seen the end of such honors — until Tuesday’s recognition came in such a special way.
Auburn Arena paused during a timeout in the first half of Tuesday’s game and a video played on the big screen with Tennessee governor Bill Lee congratulating him for the achievement. Smith watched the video from his position next to broadcast partner Andy Burcham, along with the rest of the arena, and by the end, the student section behind him was chanting his name.
“They started that ‘Son-ny, Son-ny’ thing behind me. That’s where I kind of broke down a little bit,” Smith laughed. He was choked up Tuesday night by the gesture. “To have the students and all our fans enjoying that — and that’s a Tennessee thing, I didn’t think they would. But boy, they sure did and it made me feel really great.”
Smith will join former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher and current Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin among others in the Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame has a physical wing in downtown Nashville.
In the video, Lee called Smith a great Tennessean who now has proper recognition as an inductee, adding that he’s an Auburn graduate who was in school when Smith was the coach.
Smith said he was especially proud to represent Upper East Tennessee in the hall of fame, knowing most inductees are from the more populated Middle Tennessee or the Memphis area.
“I never thought it would ever happen, so when it happened, I was more than anything shocked,” Smith said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was such a good thing.
“It couldn’t have been any better,” he added.
Smith coached at East Tennessee State before Auburn and then at VCU for another successful stint after.
He now calls Auburn basketball along with Burcham on the Auburn Sports Network. He’ll be on the air again from courtside Saturday when No. 15 Auburn plays at No. 8 Kentucky.
