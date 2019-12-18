Smiths Station baseball coach Mike Ferry doesn’t mince words when talking about the arm talent Panther senior Carson Swilling has.
“That is something that doesn’t come around often,” Ferry said. “When I said he has a Major League arm, he has a Major League arm. He can throw low-to-mid 90s, and not a lot of people can do that.
“Now he is going to realize real quick that playing in the SEC is like playing at a minor-league level, Single-A, Double-A level, so the competition is going to jump real fast for him.”
Now Swilling and his talented right arm are making the short trip up the highway to join the Auburn Tiger baseball program. Swilling made it official on Wednesday morning by signing his letter of intent at the Smiths Station Fall Student-Athlete Signing Day.
“It is amazing,” Swilling said. “I always worked for it. It is right down the road. It is something that is going to be fun to be a part of.”
Swilling was among nine baseball and softball signees for the Panthers on Wednesday. The three other baseball signings are Hunter Donaldson with South Alabama, Zane Faulk with Wallace-Dothan and Christian Bryan with Lawson State.
“It is really a blessing, and I don’t know that they understand how big of a deal it is,” Ferry said. “We’ve been fortunate the last couple years where we’ve had kids get that opportunity. This year, we have a couple bigger D-I guys which really stand out, but all of them have worked so hard throughout their years growing up in the game.”
The Panther softball program saw Casey Ballou sign with Coastal Alabama, Alexis Cosgrove sign with Chipola, Cassidy Culpepper sign with East Georgia State, and Summer Lawrence and Savannah Taylor each sign with Southern Union.
For Swilling, the chance to share the moment with his classmates and teammates made Wednesday’s ceremony even more special.
“I grew up with them and I feel like we kept pushing each other more and more until now we are all signing,” Swilling said.
Last season, Swilling threw nine innings and allowed just one run while picking up 15 strikeouts and four saves. An outfielder when he wasn’t on the mound, Swilling hit .333 with two home runs and 22 RBIs.
The Panther baseball program still has two months before its season opener on February 15 with Enterprise, but Swilling is already looking forward to one final season in a Smiths Station uniform as the Panthers look to build on a 21-9 season last spring.
“I’m eager to get to the season because I feel like it is going to be a good season,” Swilling said. “We are going to wake a lot of people up, and I feel like if we play together, there is no one out there that can beat us.”
The Smiths Station softball team will open the season on February 13 with Holtville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.