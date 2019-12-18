Gus Malzahn December Signing Day 2019

Gus Malzahn speaks in front of his team's big board has his press conference Wednesday on the opening day of the early signing period. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)

Auburn’s laid the groundwork for the future with another talented group.

Auburn picked up 21 signatures on Wednesday, signing and delivering the tigers’ share of its 2020 signing class.

Gus Malzahn ran down every new member of his team in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“When I look at this group, it’s a very talented group, a very high-character group,” he said. “I believe 12 of the 21 have a 3.0 or higher GPA, which is really something. And they have great families.”

Here’s what he said about each new player:

Kilian Zierer

OT, 6-7, 284

College of the Canyons Community College; Hohenkirchen, Germany

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Of course, we’re losing six seniors. We really felt strong that we needed to go out there and find one or two tackles, and of course, it really started with him. He’s got a 3.65 GPA. He’s athletic. He’s only been playing football, I believe, for two years. We really think that he’s got a chance to really be a special player. He’ll be here in January.”

Avery Jernigan

C, 6-3, 306

Pierce County High School; Blackshear, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

“He’s really an Auburn-type player. 3.8 GPA. Tough, hard-nosed. Dad’s an athletic director/coach. Really feel like he fits us real good. Can play center or guard.”

Tate Johnson

OG, 6-3, 325

Callaway High School; LaGrange, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“3.5 GPA. Also another tough, hard-nosed Auburn-type kid. Really stood out to me when I watched these camps when he went against some of the best defensive linemen in the country and really held his own and stood out to me.”

Kobe Hudson

WR, 6-0, 185

Troup County High School; Pine Mountain, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“3.4 GPA, wide receiver, really, I put ‘slash-athlete’ because I’ve been recruiting this guy since eighth grade. Really think he’s got a chance to be special. Plays quarterback, which he could also get some snaps at from time to time. He’s been committed to us a long time. Really, I think he’s the guy that really kept this class together through some of the ups and downs that goes with it. He’s been very loyal to us. Very excited about Kobe. Really feel like he’s going to be an outstanding player for us.”

Elijah Canion

WR, 6-4, 201

Chaminade-Madonna Prep; Sunrise, Fla.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

“He’s got a 4.09 GPA. He is a tall, athletic receiver. Really reminds me of Seth Williams. I think he’s got a chance to be an excellent player. I think he’s got great upside and can really run.”

Jeremiah Wright

OL, 6-5, 340

Selma High School; Selma

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“He’s got a 3.4 GPA. Big, athletic guy. We really felt like if he was in an area like Atlanta, he would be one of the top linemen in the country. He plays offense and defense. He’s got an unbelievable skill set. We think he’s going to be a really good player.”

Wesley Steiner

LB, 6-0, 226

Houston County High School; Warner Robins, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“4.0 GPA. He’s fast, he’s strong, he’s won state championships in track. Coach T-Will did a great job recruiting him. Really think he’s got a chance to be an outstanding player.”

Marco Domio

CB, 6-1, 172

Blinn College; Houston, Texas

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Of course, it was pretty neat — I recruited a guy named Cam Newton 10 years ago from Blinn Junior College, so I got a chance to go back there for the first time. That was a lot of fun. Really think Marco — first of all, he’s got a very good skill set. Really think he could come in here and help us right off the bat. He’s got a wonderful family. So we’re excited about him.”

Chayil Garnett

QB, 6-1, 211

Lakeland High School; Lake Wales, Fla.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“He’s got a 3.9 GPA. Has been committed to us for a while. Really looking at our offense, we really feel like he fits us. He’s a dual-threat guy. He can run it. He’s got a quick release, and he throws a good deep ball. Really excited about Chayil. He’ll be here in January, which I think is very important.”

Daniel Foster-Allen

DE, 6-4, 264

St. Paul’s; Saraland

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

“He’s a big guy, think he’s very versatile. Think he’s got a very good upside. He plays the run well. He’s a solid pass rusher, too. So we’re excited about him.”

Cam Riley

LB, 6-4, 207

Hillcrest High School; Evergreen

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“He’s long, he can run, he is going to be a big man. He’s got a great personality, got a great family. Really think his upside is really big. He’s got a 3.3 GPA.”

Chris Thompson Jr.

S, 6-1, 201

Duncanville High School; Duncanville, Texas

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“3.9 GPA. Really feel like this guy is a special player. Coach McGriff has done a great job recruiting him. He’s like a coach on the field. He’s a really good tackler. He can cover. Like I said, a very versatile guy. Really feel like he’s an excellent player, and we’re excited to have him.”

Desmond Tisdol

LB, 6-0, 210

Wilcox County High School; Rochelle, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Desmond Tisdol is a linebacker we’ve recruited for a long time. He also played running back for his team. A very good skill set. Coach T-Will has been on him a long time. We’re excited to have him, really think he fits what we do defensively.”

JJ Pegues

TE, 6-2, 298

Oxford High School; Oxford, Miss.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“A guy that we identified as, really, one of the more versatile players in all the country. He’s a big guy. They snapped the ball to him from a wildcat. He’s a running back. They split him out, throw slants, fades. Big-time basketball player. Really think, with our offense, that his skill set will really be utilized. Very excited about him. He’s going to give us a lot of flexibility for the last couple of years. Really excited about JJ.”

Ladarius Tennison

S, 5-10, 195

Rockledge High School; Rockledge, Fla.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“We felt like he was one of the better all-around football players in the country. I know our defense wanted him. The offensive side wanted him. He’s very good with the ball in his hands. He’s a special type of returner. I really think he’s going to come in here and have a chance to play right off the bat and help us. So we’re excited about Ladarius.”

Zykeivous Walker

DE, 6-4, 267

Schley County High School; Ellaville, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“3.3 GPA. Big. Athletic. Plays basketball. You know, he reminds us of Marlon and Derrick at that age. I know that’s big shoes to fill but at this point, he’s got the skillset. He is a wonderful person, has got a great personality. He really fits Auburn. And so we’re very excited about Zykeivous.”

Cartavious ‘Tank’ Bigsby

RB, 6-0, 209

Callaway High School; LaGrange, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Tank Bigsby was on our board as the No. 1 running back on our board for a long time. Coach Cadillac Williams did a super job with him recruiting him. He’s a one-play drive type of guy. I mean, from anywhere on the field he can take it to the house. He’s got receiver type skills with his hands. Very excited about Tank. We think he’s an impact player. We think he could help us immediately and he’ll be getting here early too.”

Ze’Vian Capers

WR, 6-4, 192

Denmark High School; Alpharetta, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Really has got a special skillset. This is a guy that I think is an impact player. Really smooth. Runs very good routes. Snatches the ball with his hands. Keeps his feet on the ground. Really think this guy could be an impact player. We’re very excited to have him. And if you look at our receivers, we really wanted to get taller and bigger and longer. That’s what we did in this class with that.”

Brenden Coffey

OT, 6-6, 264

Butte Community College; Paradise, Calif.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“Another junior college offensive tackle. He came on a visit this summer and you could tell right off the bat that he fit. He’s a hard-nosed guy. We really think, potential, that he’s got a chance to really be a good offensive lineman and has a chance to help us right off the bat when he gets here.”

JJ Evans

WR, 6-2, 192

Montevallo High School; Montevallo

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“JJ Evans, another big receiver, from Birmingham. A guy that is excellent with the ball in his hands. Really think he’s got a chance to be a very special-type receiver. Like I said, he can really run, and he is strong.”

Romello Height

Buck, 6-4, 217

Dublin High School; Dublin, Ga.

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐ | 247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

“He’s got a 3-point GPA. He had 16 sacks this season so he’s an excellent pass-rusher off the edge but he plays the run very good too, so we’re excited to add him to our class.”

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments