The Basketball Tournament opened on Saturday with four games including Auburn’s adopted War Tampa team taking on Illinois alum team House of ’Paign squad.
For those new to TBT, the games feature many former college stars playing in a 24-team single-elimination tournament in Columbus, Ohio. The biggest difference to ‘normal’ basketball rules is what’s known as the Elam Ending. After the first dead ball with under four minutes left, a score to reach is figured by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.
For example: if the score of the game is 77-72 with that dead ball, the first team to 85 points wins. This style is designed to eliminate intentional fouls and the free-throw shooting contest which often develops in college basketball and the NBA.
The Basketball Tournament will have games every day — except July 13 — until a champion is crowned on July 14. All the games are broadcasted on either ESPN or ESPN2. Here are the results from the early games on Saturday and a look ahead to Sunday’s contests.
Big X 79, D2 74
Up Next: Big X faces Red Scare; July 8, 1 p.m.; ESPN
Winning bucket: C.J. Jackson, an Ohio State product, collected his own miss and hit a runner in the lane to complete Big X’s comeback from an early deficit to advance.
Big X’s top performers: Michigan State alum Nick Ward used his big body to dominate inside with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Javon Bess, who played at both Michigan State and St. Louis, added 11 points. Off the bench, Wisconsin’s Trevon Hughes and Fairmont State’s Jamel Morris (one of the rare non-Big 10 players on Big X) each added nine.
D2’s top performers: Florida Southern’s Kevin Capers led all scorers with 25 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Mike Davis from Queens University of Charlotte added 13 points on 5-10 shooting and Demario Mayfield of North Carolina-Charlotte and Angelo State had nine points.
Brotherly Love 87, Stillwater Stars 71
Up Next: Brotherly Love faces Eberlein Drive; July 6, 6 p.m.; ESPN
Winning Bucket: Temple’s Khalif Wyatt finished his stand-out night with his fourth three of the night to end the game. Wyatt led the Brotherly Love team with 27 points on 7-of-10 shooting off the bench.
Brotherly Love’s top performers: Wyatt’s former teammate at Temple Ramone Moore added 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Penn State product D.J. Newbill chipped in 13 points.
Stillwater Stars’ top performers: Former Oklahoma State star LeBryan Nash finished with 30 points on 12-18 shooting. Kansas product Tyshawn Taylor had 16 points.
— The final game of evening between Team CP3 and Primetime Players finished after the Opelika-Aburn News was printed.
Today’s Games No. 10 Peoria All-Stars v. No. 23 Herd That
When & Where: 1 p.m. on ESPN
Peoria All-Stars Roster: Trevon Allen (Idaho), Luqman Lundy (Bradley), Ryan Peary (Coffeyville CC), Zachary Charles (Eastern Kentucky), Koch Bar (Bradley), Aaron Menzies (Seattle/St. Mary’s), Elijay Cowherd (Georgetown College), Kendall Davis (Eureka College), Jerome Harris (BYU/Hawaii)
Herd That Roster: OT Elmore (Marshall), Stevie Browning (Marshall), Chris Cokley (UAB), Santino Ditrapano (Charleston), Jon Elmore (Marshall), Ryan Luther (Arizona/Pittsburgh), Zach Smith (Texas Tech), Ryan Taylor (Marshall), Rondale Watson (Marshall), Jacorey Williams (Middle Tennessee State)
No. 11 Team Hines v. No. 22 Sideline Cancer
When & Where: 3 p.m. on ESPN
Team Hines Roster: Alec Peters (Valparaiso), Jeremiah Gray (Dominican (CA)), Brandon Paul (Illinois), Gilbert Brown (Pittsburgh), Jerrelle Benimon (Georgetown/Towson), Nick Calathes (Florida), Eric Griffin (Campbell), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Isaiah Miles (St. Joseph’s), McKenzie Moore (UTEP), Marcus Thornton (William & Mary)
Sideline Cancer Roster: Four McGlynn (Rhode Island/Towson), Remy Abell (Xavier), Jamel Artis (Pittsburgh), Maurice Cheek (Indiana/George Washington), Duane Johnson (East Stroudsburg), Marcus Keene (Central Michigan), Diamond Stone (Maryland), Eric Thompson (Pacific), Dion Wright (St. Bonaventure)
No. 14 Heartfire v. No. 19 Men of Mackey
When & Where: 6 p.m. on ESPN2
Heartfire Roster: Brandon Wood (Michigan State), Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma), Jordan Adams (UCLA), Isaiah Austin (Baylor), Tweety Carter (Baylor), Branden Dawson (Michigan State), Dominique Johnson (Azusa Pacific), Mark Lyons (Arizona), Gary McGhee (Pittsburgh), Larry Owens (Oral Roberts)
Men of Mackey Roster: Ronald Moore (Purdue), Evan Boudreaux (Purdue), Ethan Stair (Mercer), Lamont West (Missouri State), Justin Dentmon (Washington), Frank Gaines (IU-Purdue/IPFW), Isaac Haas (Purdue), Jonathan Octeus (Purdue), Jacquil Taylor (Purdue/Hofstra)
No. 15 Armored Athlete v. No. 18 Power of the Paw
When & Where: 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Armored Athlete Roster: Josh Bostic (Findlay), Coty Clarke (Arkansas), BJ Dunne (Bates College), Brandon Gilbeck (Western Illinois), Steph Hicks (Cal State Northridge), Scott Machado (Iona), Matt Mobley (St. Bonaventure), John Roberson (Texas Tech), Zane Waterman (Manhattan)
Power of the Paw: Karvel Anderson (Robert Morris), Josh Akognon (Cal State Fullerton), Gabe Devoe (Clemson), Jakeenan Gant (Missouri/Louisiana), Donte Grantham (Clemson), Ty Hudson (Clemson/Jacksonville State), KJ James (Valdosta State), Tevin Mack (Alabama/Clemson), Trey Phills (Yale), Marcquise Reed (Clemson), Elijah Thomas (Clemson)
