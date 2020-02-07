Auburn called for the ‘blood jersey.’
J’Von McCormick changed.
And that was the beginning of the end for Arkansas.
Auburn’s senior point guard scored 16 points in Tuesday night’s overtime win at Arkansas, rolling up 12 in the late stages alone after his No. 5 jersey ripped on the court and he was forced put on the team’s No. 55 spare — hitting shots from range, driving to the basket and knocking down clutch free throws in a way that sent Bruce Pearl, perhaps half-jokingly, saying that his jersey switched marked the turning point in the game for Auburn.
Auburn came back from 11 points down in the second half Tuesday to win 79-76 after an extra period, and to put Auburn in position to fight for first place in this Saturday’s game against LSU. McCormick’s jersey was ripped Tuesday by an Arkansas player as the two fell to the floor in the run of play with 7:39 left in regulation. The Auburn bench scrambled to produce the rarely seen No. 55 before McCormick threw it on, as oversized as it was for the 6-foot guard, and baggy garb and all went on to score 12 points over the next 11 minutes.
Auburn trailed by 11 at 63-52 at the time. After that and a quick trade of baskets, McCormick drained his first 3-pointer of the game to kick-start a 12-1 Auburn run over the next three and half minutes to tie it.
Auburn fans last saw the ‘blood jersey’ last year when former center Horace Spencer suffered a cut on his temple in the team’s home game against Kentucky, got it stitched up and then swapped out his stained jersey for the No. 55 before checking back into the game for some quality minutes. It’s available for rips and tears too. And Tuesday, wearing that jersey big enough to fit a center and a bit oversized for McCormick, the guard played bigger minutes with it on.
“Coach said that’s the number he’s got to wear the rest of the season,” fellow guard Samir Doughty joked postgame on the Auburn Sports Network’s radio broadcast of the game.
“He definitely stepped up,” Doughty said.
Superstition and a fearsome name aside, McCormick made smart decisions with the ball down the stretch, hitting both his 3-point shots and sinking four of five free throws in that last 12:39 while giving up no turnovers, all as his play on defense picked up in the critical moments, too, Pearl said.
“When J’Von McCormick took off No. 5 and put on No. 55 — that was the difference,” Pearl said on radio. “I mean, he all of a sudden starting playing like he has to for us to win. He made shots, made defensive plays, got fouled, made his free throws.”
Assistant coach Steven Pearl joked on Twitter after the game that ‘the real MVP’ was manager Ben Singletary who sprinted to go get that spare jersey quickly when the rip happened.
But if Auburn’s actually looking for a most valuable player for its big comeback win at Fayetteville, it wouldn’t look much further past McCormick.
“That’s something that we expect each and every night from him,” Doughty said. “When he was scoring or hitting shots or passing the ball, making great passes, we wasn’t surprised at all because that’s what we expect from him. When he’s not doing that, then we’re not as good of a team as we can be.
“That’s something that we need from him night in and night out to be a great team and to compete for championships.”
No. 11 Auburn (20-2 overall, 7-2 SEC) hosts No. 18 LSU (17-5, 8-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday in Auburn Arena with the chance to move into first place in the SEC standings. The game is set to be televised on ESPN.
