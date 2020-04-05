TIGER QUEENS: Auburn basketball’s best dynasty still stands tall after 30 years

Linda Godby climbed her 6-foot-5 frame into a car one day in 1986, set to escape the cornfields all around her in Indiana.
She was just a shy kid then, right out of high school. And she was plenty naïve, she says now. But for whatever reason, her heart was telling her, “Go south.”
Her heart was telling her to go to Auburn.
What she didn’t know was that she was about to swept up in maybe the greatest sports dynasty to ever hit the Plains.
The Auburn women’s basketball team roared in the late 80’s, cutting nets, winning championships, and flying coast-to-coast like rock stars but with even bigger hair. The mighty Tigers won conference championships four straight years, powered to the Elite Eight five straight years, and went to three straight Final Fours and three straight national championship games in 1988, 1989 and 1990.
“It was pretty wild,” that girl from Indiana puts it now — the same girl who once cruised out of Hoosier country on a mission, driving past arcades and roller rinks on the way to try to find herself like how Madonna found MTV.
Today would have been the day of the NCAA Tournament final and the 2020 women’s basketball national championship game. And in that way, today marks a 30-year anniversary since Auburn capped that illustrious run with its third straight trip to the title game in 1990.
Godby didn’t know back then what she was driving into. But what she found would last a lifetime for her, and for all her teammates just like her from all across the country, riding a wave of bright lights, hairspray and buzzer-beaters that’s lasted 30 years on.
They know now. And they won’t forget.
What they did was unforgettable.
***
Joe Ciampi ran practices like a boot camp. He exhausted his players with rope drills and medicine balls before they could even dribble onto the court for those practices inside towering Beard-Eaves Coliseum. And when they weren’t doing that, the ever-detailed head coach was running them outside under Auburn trees, sometimes just to test and see if the faster players would leave their teammates behind or if they would stay back to encourage them and finish as a team.
It was just as clinically psychological as it was physically demanding.
And, believe it or not, it wasn’t all glitz and glamour for the girls who moved in on the fourth floor of Dorm J where the women’s basketball team stayed on campus.
Lynn Stevenson could point to the old dorm from her office at the school, where she sat for an interview in early March before the coronavirus pandemic emptied campus and canceled this year’s tournament. Of course, Auburn wasn’t that much more bustling back then. Stevenson and Godby moved in together the same year, in time for the 1986-87 season, and they both fell in love with Auburn for some of the same reasons — feeling at home in a small-town atmosphere and feeling at peace walking serene concourses.
“When I came here on my recruiting trip, it just felt right,” said Stevenson, who came from a small town in Tennessee just across the border from Huntsville. “You could tell that the team was really close.
“It just felt like it was a special place,” she shook her head. “And then I got here, and, I don’t know — it just worked. I don’t know.
“It was just awesome.”
Soon enough, they were being swept up from that quiet campus and sent across the country for all the exciting travel. They played in tournaments in California and Miami, they went on road tours to the Northeast, and the NCAA Tournament took them as far as Washington state.
And just about every place they went, they won.
From 1986-89, Auburn was 95-7, winning three straight SEC regular-season championships, cutting down the nets again with the 1987 SEC Tournament title, then making the NCAA Tournament final in each of those last two years.
Wins piled up. Stevenson remembered her recruiting visit, during the ’85-86 season. Auburn happened to lose at home to Kentucky in double overtime that day. The loss didn’t bother her. She felt something special brewing. She came to Auburn anyway.
“That was the last home loss that Auburn had until after my class finished,” Stevenson said.
“And I had a fifth year,” she smiled.
***
Vickie Orr was a powerhouse from the moment she stepped on the Plains.
And Ciampi had the perfect playing partner to pair with her in star guard Mae Ola Bolton.
Auburn was already rolling in ’85-86, which was Ciampi’s sixth season at Auburn. Mae Ola scored 13.3 points per game and Orr scored 13.2 points per game, and Auburn charged to a 24-6 record that season, ultimately losing 56-55 in overtime in the Sweet Sixteen to SEC rival Ole Miss, just one basket away from the Elite Eight.
Then a year, later, in ’86-87, Auburn hit another level. The Tigers roared to 31-2, with Orr powering her way to 16.7 points per game and Mae Ola averaging 13.5. Auburn blasted rival Alabama 89-61 to start the SEC Tournament, outscored white hot Tennessee 102-96 in the next round, then avenged the team’s only regular-season loss by crushing Georgia 83-57 in the championship final on the way to cutting down the nets.
“They would never surrender,” Ciampi said of his players in that era. “They competed every possession. And they played with a lot of poise and energy.
“It was about them,” he added. “I was just driving the bus.”
The Tigers crossed another team of destiny in the Elite Eight that year. Auburn drew Tennessee in the Mideast Regional Final, hosted in Knoxville. Tennessee won the rematch on its home court on the way to winning its first title under its young coach, Pat Summitt.
But Auburn, too, was just getting started.
The next year, the Tigers rolled to an undefeated record in SEC play in the regular season in ’87-88. Orr muscled her way to a second consecutive All-American season. Godby, practicing down low with her, marveled at Orr’s strength. And everyone marveled over Mae Ola. “Her speed, her grace going down the floor, handling the ball — She was the package,” Ciampi said.
But it wasn’t just their talent, but their bond, they insist, that helped send Auburn women’s basketball soaring to new heights in that era. The players all made it through Ciampi’s grueling workouts together — and survived to make stromboli at his family’s home.
“The Italian in me, we always celebrated with a meal,” Ciampi laughed.
They broke bread together there and during team meals all over. Plenty of the players had never been on a plane before getting to Auburn. Suddenly they were flying high on the court and jet-setting off of it.
“I feel like we were blessed to not have cell phones,” Godby said, remembering that time. She thought back on all the nights spent with roommates in team hotels, and all the times they spent cutting up. Godby had struck out on her own when she left her family in Indiana to go to Auburn, but when she was with the team, she certainly never felt alone.
“At the time I had a crush on Rony Seikaly, so when we were at Syracuse, everybody laughed but I was just not paying attention to anybody, looking around like, ‘Where is he? Where’s Rony Seikaly? He’s got to be here. I know he’s here,’” Godby laughed. “So it was fun, and to experience that with your teammates … I think that’s where a lot of the bonding comes around.”
The chemistry came on the court, too. In ’87-88, on Orr’s 16.1 points per game, with 13.8 from Sharon Stewart, 13.2 from Diann McNeil and 11.1 from Mae Ole running the show, Auburn blasted Maryland in the Elite Eight 103-74 to send Auburn to basketball’s biggest stage for the first time ever.
“I remember, in the regional finals, looking at Mae Ola Bolton saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to the Final Four!’” Godby recalled.
Auburn beat Long Beach State 68-55 in the NCAA Tournament semifinals then came one shot shy of the national championship on a 56-54 loss to powerhouse Louisiana Tech.
But Auburn hadn’t seen the last of Louisiana Tech. The Tigers would be back for them.
Mae Ola was graduating. The team was changing.
But Mae Ola had a sister.
Her name was Ruthie.
***
Ruthie Bolton won gold medals at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and the 2000 Olympics in Australia, and helped pioneer the upstart WNBA as a franchise player in the late 90’s — but before that, she was a role player at McLain High School in Mississippi, where Mae Ola was the standout star.
It wasn’t until her junior and senior years at Auburn that Ruthie truly started to show her might.
And her senior year, in ’88-89, she was joined by another future Olympian in record-setting scorer Carolyn Jones, who won bronze with Orr at the 1992 Olympics in Spain.
That ’88-89 Auburn team had three Olympians in its starting five.
And the Tigers went a perfect 26-0 in the regular season.
“We never went on the floor thinking we were going to lose,” Stevenson said. “I mean, ‘We’re here to win.’”
They did plenty of that.
“It was just a good mesh of people, and everybody had a job to do and did it well,” Stevenson said.
Orr averaged 15.9, Jones averaged 14.5 as a freshman, Godby came into her own as an upperclassman scoring 11.4, and Patreana Scruggs added 10.2.
Ruthie scored 7.9 but rolled up 195 assists — triple her next teammate. Scruggs had 64.
“Everybody knows Ruthie wasn’t recruited,” Godby said. “Mae Ola was the hot stuff—which, she was a very, very good player.
“And then all of a sudden Ruthie comes and she’s just this train that just blows by everybody and blows through everybody.”
Ciampi saw some of that even when he was going down to Mississippi to watch Mae Ola. And there’s a reason he brought Ruthie in as well.
“Ruthie was the heart of the team in high school,” Ciampi said. “We saw them play. Ruthie defended, she rebounded, she got the ball to everybody — then, when she had to, she scored. It’s so funny, Ruthie’s success here came in spite of sister, because her sister Mae Ole was the star, and then Ruthie turned into that elite Olympian just through heart and determination.
“That’s what I look for in my players.”
Auburn had plenty more of that something special that year, fielding one of the best teams Auburn has ever put into competition in any sport. Auburn spent the tiger’s share of the season ranked No. 1. The team blew the doors off most teams it played.
The Tigers were almost unbeatable. Only Summitt could do it. Tennessee beat Auburn in the SEC Tournament championship game and then in the NCAA Tournament championship game, and Auburn finished the season 32-2.
But before that, the Tigers met Louisiana Tech in the semifinals in their big rematch from the championship game the year before, back in front of a Tacoma Dome near Seattle for the second straight year. Auburn forced 14 turnovers and only gave up six. With tenacious Ruthie in the backcourt, Auburn poked away nine steals without giving up any. And with Orr and Godby powering their way down low, Auburn didn’t even have to attempt a 3-pointer.
Auburn beat Louisiana Tech 76-71 to get back to the championship game, and to trumpet one more shining moment for departing Orr and Ruthie, and one of Auburn’s best teams ever.
***
Chantel Tremitiere still blames herself for that loss in the first showdown with Louisiana Tech, back in the title game in 1988.
She said she was cocky and immature then, a hot-shot freshman from Pennsylvania who didn’t even want to be at Auburn a year before that. She said she sees now why Ciampi didn’t trust her enough to put her in the game on that stage. Instead, she watched Ruthie scored 16 first-half points in that game, then slow up down the stretch, playing every minute. As confetti fell over Louisiana Tech, she figured if she could’ve just helped spell Ruthie for a few minutes in the game, the Tigers would’ve won the national championship.
Tremitiere’s journey to Auburn was different than that of some of her teammates. She came from a family of 14 brothers and sisters. She was adopted. She had her heart set on playing at Temple. Then, she says, her birth mother came back into her life just before a state semifinal game which the Temple coaches came to see, and after she struggled in the game, Temple told her it wasn’t interested. It was only through Ciampi being from Pennsylvania and having some connections there that Tremitiere landed at Auburn — a school she had never even heard of.
And like how her story is a bit different, so goes the story of the ’89-90 team, taking an improbable ride to the mountaintop one more time.
“At the end of the day I thought that was one of the worst days of my life,” Tremitiere said. “But it turned out to be the best day of my life, because if Temple hadn’t have said no, I would’ve never found Auburn.”
Just as the calendar turned to a new decade, change blew over the Auburn roster. Tremitiere started at point guard that year with Godby starting down low in the place of Orr. In the locker room where there were once three Olympians, there was a centerpiece in Jones scoring 20 points per game and players like Tremitiere and Godby desperate to fill the others’ shoes.
“In our mind we thought we could do it, but no one expected us to go back to the Final Four,” Godby said honestly. “And for us it was kind of like, ‘Oh jeez, Vickie’s not here, and Mae’s not here, and Ruthie’s not here. How are we going to do that?’ And we had some rough losses.”
Auburn lost six games in the regular season that year, more than it had in the three previous seasons combined, going 21-6 in the regular season. Godby remembers a brutal loss at Alabama in February.
“We had a team meeting and just got together and said: ‘OK look, this has got to stop — whatever’s going on. We just need to pull together and play together,’” she said.
Auburn did just that.
The Tigers electrified the SEC Tournament again, throttling LSU 91-65, topping Ole Miss 72-71 in an overtime thriller, then slaying the dragon in beating Tennessee 78-77 to win the SEC Tournament championship.
“We just had fun, and more importantly we knew that the more we care about each other, the more it was going to help us on the court against people that we didn’t like,” Tremitiere said. “Regardless of how close we were or weren’t off the court, all of us knew that any teammate that we had would do anything for us.
“We were ranked lower but we knew how talented we were — and we knew we could play defense,” she added.
Auburn stormed through the NCAA Tournament yet again. Auburn blew by Tennessee Tech, Vanderbilt and Washington, all in wins by 18 points or more.
Then the Tigers ran across dreaded Louisiana Tech for one more go-around in the Final Four. Louisiana Tech was a perfect 32-0, ranked No. 1 in the nation. There were 19,467 fans in the building.
“Nobody in the country gave us a chance,” Tremitiere said.
“But it never crossed our mind that we would lose that game.”
Auburn won 81-69.
And that’s how the Tigers roared through an illustrious era. Auburn ultimately lost to sharp-shooting Stanford in that title game, but for three straight years, the only constant in the national championship game was Auburn. Auburn soared to a success that most programs at the school have never touched. The next season, Stevenson started at guard after serving as a role player for years following her knee injury as a freshman, and she, Tremitiere, Jones and the rest got Auburn back to the Elite Eight in ’90-91 to mark five straight trips for Auburn to the regional finals.
The 1990 Final Four marked Auburn’s last until the men’s team made it in 2019. The names of Orr, Jones and Bolton have hung in the new Auburn Arena since it opened, but it wasn’t until a Final Four banner for the men’s team went up last summer that matching banners commemorating those women’s Final Four runs went up as well. There are four statues of male athletes standing on Auburn’s campus. Auburn has announced the commissioning of statues for three male football coaches coming soon. The Charles Barkley statue stands out in front of the Auburn Arena entrance all alone. Maybe someday.
“It’s just funny, to have an anniversary for the ’90 team. There’s no mention or anything of that — a 30-year deal,” Ciampi said. “But we can live with it.
“We know who we are, and what we accomplished.”
And what they got out of it was better than any ring or banner or recognition.
***
Tremitiere was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2014. She was bent on beating it all by herself.
But those stubborn Tigers, who just wouldn’t be denied, put an end to that.
“Just like Vickie snatched me up when I was a freshman and was like, ‘Change your attitude,’ she snatched me up in the same way and was like, ‘Look, we’re here when you need us,’” Tremitiere said.
“It went a whole lot further than basketball.”
The same goes for Stevenson, diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2019. She said the team’s Facebook group chat lit up as soon as the news spread, with an outpouring of love and support that she knew she could expect.
“When you spend that much time together over three, four or five years, whatever it may be, you become close friends — like family,” Stevenson said.
This year, they had a reunion.
About a dozen players from those teams got together this season for the current Auburn team’s home win over LSU on Feb. 16. Stevenson is in Auburn working with the pharmacy school. Tremitiere is in town after getting her Ph.D. from Auburn in 2017. Godby moved back to Indianapolis and works for the NCAA, coordinating championships much like the ones that left such an impression on her, but she flew back to Auburn for that get-together. Orr was in Auburn watching her son Austin Wiley after he helped get the men’s team to its first-ever Final Four in 2019 just like she helped take the women’s team to its first-ever Final Four in 1988, and she met up with the group as well. It all started just by ’87 player Charlene Thomas coming to Auburn as an assistant coach with LSU’s team, but it rolled into former players coming from as far as California to see one another. It was as unofficial as it could be. But they didn’t care.
They talked. They laughed. They made stromboli. And though there isn’t a statue to go see in front of the glistening new arena, they went over and found plenty of artifacts in the old coliseum.
“It smells the exact same way it did 30 years ago,” Tremitiere laughed.
Stevenson smiled. “We had this scale we always had to weigh in on in the training room, and it was still there,” she said. “So they were all taking pictures with it. So our big joke was: ‘Wow, I wish we were as fat as we thought we were back then.’”
They’ve all since promised that they’ll get together again.
“It was just those little things and saying, ‘Oh my gosh, all the stuff that we had to do’ — but we did it together, and we got through it together,” Godby said. “So it’s just great memories.”
And more than that, it’s a connection that has lasted 30 years — and that, just like the Tigers, can’t be denied.
“It’s funny: You get together and you haven’t seen each other in years, but it’s the same,” Stevenson said. She thought about tipoff, and the Auburn-LSU game they watched together to culminate their little reunion — seeing the lights, hearing the whistle, and feeling gameday again.
“I felt like when we were sitting there watching the girls play, it kind of felt like we were sitting in the stands at the SEC Tournament waiting on our turn to play.”
They were one of Auburn’s best teams ever.
And after all these years, that’s still true:
They were one of the best. And they are still a team.
