Auburn University basketball season is almost here and both the men’s and women’s teams are celebrating in a big way.
The first Tipoff at Toomer’s event will take place Thursday evening in the heart of downtown Auburn.
For those planning to attend, or who plan to visit downtown Auburn on Thursday, we compiled a guide of everything you need to know to prepare for this event.
What is Tipoff at Toomer’s
The Auburn Athletics Department, Auburn University and the city of Auburn announced Tipoff at Toomer’s during Auburn’s football game against Mississippi State.
The event will feature men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl and women’s basketball head coach Terri Williams-Flournoy, as well as their 2019-20 teams.
Tipoff at Toomer’s is free and open to the public and will feature in the downtown entertainment district a live broadcast of Tiger Talk, basketball team contests, an autograph session and more.
Weather
Last year’s Tipoff at Toomer’s was canceled due to an incoming hurricane. However this year, the weather will not be an issue, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 70.
Thursday night will be much cooler with partly cloudy skies and a low of 47.
Tipoff schedule
4 p.m. – Downtown Merchants Entertainment District & Samford Lawn Fan Fest open
6 p.m. – The ‘Jungle Pit’ opens for students; the first 300 students in the pit will receive a free T-shirt, & Tiger Talk broadcast begins live from the court
7 p.m. – The main event begins
- Team and player introductions
- Men’s and women’s 3-point contest, 3-on-3 challenge and dunk contest
- Autograph session follows activities
10 p.m. - Downtown Merchants Entertainment District ends
Road closures
Beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, the following roads will be closed the downtown area:
- West Magnolia Avenue at Wright Street
- South College Street at Thatch Avenue
- East Magnolia Avenue at Gay Street
- North College Street at Tichenor Avenue
Parking
Those attending Tipoff at Toomer’s are asked to park in the following areas:
- RBD Library Parking Deck
- Comer Lot
- South College (hotel) Parking Deck (levels 2 and 3)
- Cambridge lot
- Tiger Rags lot
- The lots behind OD Smith
- Ingram Hall
- Public safety lot
- Auburn Arena lot
- Coliseum lot
Note: transit services to the venue will not be provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.