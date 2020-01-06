The undefeated Auburn men’s basketball team jumped up to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Monday, sending Auburn flying to one of its highest rankings in school history.
Auburn is 13-0 overall and 1-0 in SEC play after opening its conference run with a win at Mississippi State last Saturday.
Auburn continues its season Wednesday with its conference home opener against Vanderbilt.
Auburn has won 25 of its last 26 games dating back to last season.
Auburn was ranked No. 24 in the AP’s preseason rankings, and has climbed ever since.
Kentucky is the only other SEC team ranked in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 14.
The top four ahead of Auburn includes No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Baylor.
