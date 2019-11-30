The Auburn spirit was undeniable again.
They stormed the field. They jumped for joy. They embraced. They smiled and cried.
Auburn beat Alabama 48-45 in a wild Iron Bowl win Saturday — on another magic night on the Plains, where magic is just starting to become part of the place.
Alabama’s field goal bounced off the left upright after Derrick Brown swatted back a pivotal pass, then Gus Malzahn’s trickery sent Nick Saban’s team scrambling, and Auburn won the biggest game of the year as students and alumni alike rushed down through Jordan-Hare Stadium in jubilation. Auburn wrote another storybook chapter in one of the greatest rivalries in sports, with the win echoing amazing victories in 2013 and 2017 — and going into Auburn legend all the same.
Brown rose above the line on a third-and-goal play from the Auburn 10-yard line, and knocked down the pass to give it no chance — the Tigers’ best player making the big play when it mattered most as Auburn held to its 3-point lead with just more than two minutes left.
Jordan-Hare erupted when Alabama’s field goal attempt bounced off the upright and back onto the field, where the Tigers jumped in exhilaration.
“It’s bigger than us,” linebacker K.J. Britt said after helping to write the legend. “It’s bigger than us, man.”
Auburn showed it on that stormed field again — teammates, classmates, mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, together in celebration.
No. 16 Auburn moves to 9-3 on the season. No. 5 Alabama fell to 10-2 and out of playoff contention.
Bo Nix threw for 173 yards and a touchdown in his Iron Bowl debut, Smoke Monday and Zakoby McClain both ran back huge pick-six plays, JaTarvious Whitlow ran for 114 yards, and Shaun Shivers powered over the Alabama defense for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:08 left — while sophomore Anders Carlson was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals for Auburn.
After Alabama’s miss at the end, Saban burned all his timeouts putting Auburn into a fourth-and-4. Malzahn sent an attacking look back out of the field, with Nix at quarterback and with punter Arryn Siposs sneaking on the field at wide receiver, set to motion into the backfield and punt.
In all the chaos, Alabama committed a substitution infraction. The 5-yard penalty won Auburn the game.
“Our seniors — We talked about leaving a legacy for those guys. They left a great memory for them and something they can hold on the rest of their lives, with the Auburn Family,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said.
“We won it for Auburn,” said Brown, one of those seniors, who came back for his final year at Auburn to make game-winning plays like his in the fourth quarter. “It’s not just about us.
“This rivalry is for everybody in this state that wears the AU on their hat, or across their chest.”
This game seemed to have it all. Auburn trailed 31-27 at halftime after Carlson came on and booted through a 52-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the second quarter. He hit four from 40-plus yards. He drilled another early in the third to make it 31-30. Then McClain ran back a 100-yard pick-six off young Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, pushing Auburn ahead again in an electric back-and-forth game.
After Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle hauled in his third overall touchdown on the day, Carlson put Auburn ahead 40-38 going into the fourth. Waddle leapt for a stellar 28-yard touchdown that put Alabama up 45-40 with 13:44 left. He caught three touchdowns and ran back a 98-yard kickoff return earlier in the first half.
Then the Auburn offense countered back with one more big drive down the field, before Shivers—maybe the shortest man on either roster—exploded around the edge on an end-around and blasted through the Tide defense for what proved to be the game-winning score from 11 yards out with eight minutes left.
“I think that going into the game, we had a lot to prove,” Nix said. “We lost three tough games. We battled. It shows a lot for our team and how the coaches kept us in the season, didn’t let us split apart — and as a group, we became a unit.
“We stayed as a unit throughout the season, and we never divided.”
Together, they conquered the Iron Bowl.
Jay Jay Wilson (42) and Shedrick Jackson (11) of Auburn celebrate after an Alabama penalty iced the game for Auburn during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Henry Ruggs III (11) of Alabama runs after a catch against Auburn during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Daniel Thomas (24) of Auburn tackles Slade Bolden (19) of Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr. (8) reacts after a tackle for loss during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
JaTarvious Whitlow (28) of Auburn runs against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Anders Carlson (26) of Auburn watches his FG go through the uprights against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (35) returns a interception for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Smoke Monday (21) of Auburn returns an interception for a TD against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Smoke Monday (21) of Auburn celebrates after returning an interception for a TD against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
JaTarvious Whitlow (28) of Auburn gets the ball knocked loose by Xavier McKinney (15) of Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn argues with a referee during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Seth William (18) of Auburn catches a pass against Patrick Surtain II (2) of Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
The Auburn dance team performs during a breat in the action during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Seth Williams (18) of Auburn tries to get up while Trevon Diggs (7) of Alabama lands on top of Williams during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix (10) of Auburn scrambles against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn scores a TD wheile Xavier McKinney's (15) helmet flies through the air during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
The Auburn band celebrate after defeating Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Eli Stove (12) of Auburn is tackled by Xavier McKinney (15) of Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn celebrates after a TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Devonta Smith (6) of Alabama runs after a catch against Auburn during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Alabama coach Nick Saban celebrates after an Alabama TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Eli Stove (12) of Auburn runs after a catch against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn students celebrate during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Big Kat Bryant (1) of Auburn celebrates after the missed Alabama field goal during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Gus Malzahn (right) celebrates during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Christian Tutt (6) returns a punt against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eli Stove (12) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (71), Auburn Tigers place kicker Anders Carlson (26), and Auburn Tigers place kicker Sage Ledbetter (25) react after a Anders fieldgoal during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt (33) tackles Alabama runningback Najee Harris (22) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt (33) and Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (10) tackle Alabama runningback Najee Harris (22) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt (33) and Auburn Tigers defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) tackle Alabama runningback Najee Harris (22) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive end Nick Coe (91) and Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes for a two point conversion during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) and Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Coynis Miller Jr. (8) tackle Alabama runningback Brian Robinson Jr. (24) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) reacts after a tackle for loss during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones looses the ball after being tackled by Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (35) and Auburn Tigers defensive back Noah Igbinoghene (4) react after an inteerception return for a touchdown by McClain during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (10), Auburn Tigers linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) and Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (35) react after an interception return for a touchdown by McClain during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers running back Shaun Shivers (8) knocks the helmet off of Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Seth Williams (18) of Auburn dives in vain to catch a pass against Trevon Diggs (7) during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix (10) of Auburn throws against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn fans celebrate a 48-45 win over rival Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker Zakoby McClain (35) reacts after a tackle for loss during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn fans celebrate a 48-45 win over rival Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick J Wills (74) leaves the field after the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) and runningback Cooper Bishop (20) leave the field after the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Smoke Monday (21) of Auburn tackles Mac Jones (10) of Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Smoke Monday (21) of Auburn celebrates after stopping Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Derrick Brown (5) of Auburn rushes the passer against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Two jets fly over the scoreboard before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Derick Hall (29), Daquan Newkirk (44), and SMokey Monday (21) run through the tunnel before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix (10) of Auburn warms up during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
K.J. Britt before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
The Auburn eagle flys around the stadium before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
The Auburn band performs before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene breaks up a pass intended for Devonta SMith (6) of Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Zakoby McClain (35) of Auburn intercepts a pass intended for Najee Harris (22) of Alabama and retuns it over a 100 yards for a TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Zakoby McClain (35) of Auburn intercepts a pass intended for Najee Harris (22) of Alabama and retuns it over a 100 yards for a TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Jaylen Waddle (17) of Alabama catches a TD pass against Javaris Davis (13) of Auburn during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn scores a TD wheile Xavier McKinney's (15) helmet flies through the air during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Zakoby McClain (35) of Auburn intercepts a pass intended for Najee Harris (22) of Alabama and retuns it over a 100 yards for a TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn celebrates his TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Jaylen Waddle (17) of Alabama catches a TD pass against Javaris Davis (13) of Auburn during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn celebrates his TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn celebrates his TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn celebrates his TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Joseph Bulovas (97) of Alabama misses the game tying kick during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn celebrates after an Alabama penalty iced the game for Auburn during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shaun Shivers (8) of Auburn celebrates his TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix holds the game ball high in the air after kneeling down for the final time against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Smoke Monday (21) of Auburn scores after his interception during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III catches a second quarter touchdown pass during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn players react after Auburn Tigers defensive back Smoke Monday (21) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive back Smoke Monday (21) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive back Smoke Monday (21) returns an interception for a touchdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Seth Williams (18) makes a catch for a late second quarter firstdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Sal Cannella (80) scores a second quarter touchdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers running back JaTarvious Whitlow (28) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) and Auburn Tigers defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive back Christian Tutt (6) is upended after returning a punt by Alabama Linebacker Anfernee Jennings (33) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive end Big Kat Bryant (1) reacts after a tackle for loss during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers linebacker K.J. Britt (33) reacts after a tackle for loss during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive back Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive back Smoke Monday (21) sacks Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) and Alabama Crimson Tide runningback Najee Harris (22) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) and Alabama Crimson Tide runningback Najee Harris (22) during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Gus Malzahn (left) and Nick Saban shakes hands before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Anthony Schwartz (5) of Auburn runs after the catch during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Seth Williams (18) of Auburn makes a catch along the sideline during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Shedrick Jackson (11) of Auburn indicates he made the catch during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Najee Harris (22) of Alabama leaps over Auburn's Jeremiah Dinson (20) during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Big Kat Bryant (1) of Auburn celebrates after stopping Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Christian Tutt (6) of Auburn is upended during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Christian Tutt (6) of Auburn is upended during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
JaTarvious Whitlow (28) of Auburn runs against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix (10) of Auburn scrambles against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Gus Malzahn argues with a referee during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix of Auburn scroes against Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Bo Nix (10) of Auburn celebrates with teammates after his TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Henry Ruggs III (11) of Alabama celebates after his TD catch during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Sal Cannella (80) of Auburn catches a TD pass during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Sal Cannella (80) of Auburn catches a TD pass during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Jaylen Waddle (17) of Alabama scores a TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Sal Cannella (80) of Auburn catches a TD pass during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Sal Cannella (80) of Auburn catches a TD pass during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Sal Cannella (80) of Auburn celebrates after scoring a TD during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) scores a first quarter touchdown during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Photos from warmups before the Iron Bowl. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown holds his son, Kai, as the Auburn football team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Former Auburn wide receiver Sammie Coates watches as the Auburn football team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Apple CEO and Auburn graduate Tim Cook chats with a circle including defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, right, as the team warms up before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Former Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson hugs Kristi Malzahn as the team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz high-fives fans during the Tiger Walk in the pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Derrick Brown holds his son, Kai, as the Auburn football team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho greets fans during Tiger Walk in the pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix high-fives fans during Tiger Walk in the pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown holds his son, Kai, as the two walk through Tiger Walk in the pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Derrick Brown holds his son, Kai, as the two walk through Tiger Walk in the pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
The Auburn football team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene goes through the crowd as the Auburn football team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
The Auburn football team goes through pregame before the Iron Bowl against Alabama on Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Justin Lee/jlee@oanow.com)
Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn and former receiver Sammie Coates before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn alumni Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Corp., before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Student veterans who participated during the Operation Iron Ruck march from Tuscaloosa to Auburn greet the Auburn Tigers players as they take the field before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers cheerleaders during Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers cheerleaders during Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers mascot 'Aubie' during Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Auburn Tigers head coach Gus Malzahn during the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Apple CEO and Auburn grad Tim Cook poses for a selfie before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Apple CEO and Auburn grad Tim Cook before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn players huddle for a team prayer before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn players huddle for a team prayer before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
AN Auburn cheerleader walks through Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Aubie walks through Tiger Walk before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn head coach Gus Malzhan talks to his QBS before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Apple CEO and Auburn grad Tim Cook before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban talks to a reporter before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Former Auburn star WR Sammie Coates walks with his son on the field before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Former Auburn star WR Sammie Coates chases his son on the field before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Sights, scenes, and tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama game at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
Greg McWilliams/For the O-A News
Former Auburn football players Sammie Coates, left, and Kerryon Johnson, right, greet each other prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Alabama coach Nick Saban does an interview with CBS’s Jamie Erdahl prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Derrick Brown brings his son Kai with him on field prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Derrick Brown brings his son Kai with him on field prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Derrick Brown brings his son Kai with him on field prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn arrives on field prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn alumnus and Apple CEO Tim Cook thanks student veterans prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn arrives on field prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Auburn tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn tailgating before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
The Bo Jackson statue at the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Super Fan Ashtyn Owen (left) paints Kelley Stokes before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Auburn Super Fan Greg Panowicz gets painted before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
An Auburn Super Fan gets painted before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
The Auburn cheerleaders pose wearing their traditional rugby shirts before the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.
MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News
Michelle Patten paints a tiger paw on the face of Nancy Church prior to this year’s Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
Sara Palczewski/sarap@oanow.com
