Derrick Brown swatted back the third-and-goal pass, Alabama missed the field goal in rocking Jordan-Hare Stadium, and Auburn upset Alabama 48-45 in an unbelievable Iron Bowl on Saturday.
Alabama’s would-be, game-tying field goal bounced off the left upright with 2:00 left as Auburn led by three.
Auburn converted a first down on the ensuing drive and kneeled out the win.
The game had everything. Auburn led 40-38 going into the fourth quarter. Jaylen Waddle leapt high in the air and caught his fourth touchdown to put Alabama up early in the fourth, before Shaun Shivers ran in the go-ahead touchdown for Auburn with eight minutes left.
Alabama led 31-27 at the half. Auburn kicked a last-second field goal at the end of the second quarter to cut Alabama’s lead to four going into the break.
So much of the game was seemingly indescribable. Auburn’s Smoke Monday returned a 29-yard pick-six for a touchdown, and moments later Waddle housed a 98-yard kickoff return as emotions in Jordan-Hare pitched and lurched.
The crowd announced as a perfect sellout at 87,451 on a perfect afternoon and night for football.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.