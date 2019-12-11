Chad Morris might’ve shaken off the cold the day he first met Gus Malzahn, stepping in from the cool November air into a high school football fieldhouse in Arkansas in 2003.
Or maybe it was sunny, and they first shook hands out on a sideline at a state championship game in 2002. As it so often goes with close friends, neither one seems to remember exactly when they first met, then as high school coaches getting together to study one another. But it was right around then when the two first crossed paths, holding so much in common — and their journeys have been intertwined ever since.
From the fieldhouse to Friday night lights and to that restless push to learn which brought them together, Morris and Malzahn share the same roots and are cut from the same cloth in so many ways.
And that common bond, going back to the high school football field nearly 20 years ago, is an added factor that might just help make this new team-up something special on the Plains.
Malzahn hired Morris to join his staff at Auburn on Tuesday, and for the first time the two friends are working together on the same staff, which, for opposing defenses, means they’ll be stacked against two of the top minds once touted as the best offensive coordinators in college football.
For Auburn, it means a ready-made chemistry should be coming to the Auburn offense’s war room, between two coaches who know each other well and know how to complement the other’s skill without butting heads.
Malzahn should continue calling plays for Auburn as the program hasn’t announced anything different, but in Morris, Malzahn has a teammate he greatly respects who he knows he can cooperate with in crafting gameplans and in building a dynamic offensive attack.
Morris coached a record-breaking offense at Clemson from 2011-14, with his groups posting the three top scoring seasons in school history and four of the top five passing seasons in program history.
Malzahn will surely work with him differently than he has with any other offensive coordinator he’s brought in under him at Auburn. His first coordinator at Auburn, Rhett Lashlee, was his understudy, who played for him back on those high school fields in Arkansas. His second coordinator, Chip Lindsey, was an experienced play-caller brought on when Malzahn decided to step away from that work. The last one, Kenny Dillingham, was a young up-and-comer who came in to assist Malzahn as he took that role back.
Morris, who has coached for 28 years as opposed to Dillingham who is only 29 years old, will bring an experienced voice to Auburn’s gameplanning work and plenty of confident ideas. He coached Tajh Boyd to throw for 11,904 passing yards and 107 passing touchdowns in his career at Clemson. Auburn fans would be thrilled to see elements from that kind of passing attack combine with Malzahn’s feared downhill-run attack.
It could happen with the right chemistry, and Malzahn and Morris, from such similar backgrounds, both say the other has been a dear friend since they met back in the early 2000’s.
Morris was a first-year coach at Stephenville High in Texas in 2003, when his team went 6-4 and missed the state playoffs for the first time since 1988. In Texas where high school football can drive a town mad, at a program where Art Briles had won four state championships in the 1990’s, Morris said he knew he had to adapt then, in his recent recounts of the story, deciding to seek out and study Malzahn’s then-bizarre, then-innovative hurry-up offense at Springdale High in Arkansas.
Malzahn said recently that Morris came up to watch a state championship game, which would’ve been in 2002 instead. Either way, it was more than 15 years ago, late in the season, likely cold out, deep in the state playoffs.
After they swapped ideas, Morris made the playoffs the next three years at Stephenville, and then moved to Lake Travis High School where he became a legend, winning two state championships in two perfect seasons in 2008 and 2009. Malzahn’s Springdale High won the Arkansas state championship in 2005, before he and five of his prized recruits joined the Razorbacks for the 2006 season, then Malzahn left to be the offensive coordinator at Tulsa.
Morris broke into the college ranks as offensive coordinator at Tulsa in 2010 not long after Malzahn, and the rest is history — as both of them rocketed to stardom on parallel paths as championship-winning offensive coordinators at Auburn and Clemson.
But in understanding why Malzahn and Morris teaming together could be so seamless and therefore so strong, it all goes back to that fieldhouse and those Friday night lights.
They’ve taken such similar paths, and kept close through it all.
Now, finally, those paths have taken them to the same place at the same time, on the same team.
And the both of them have their chance to do things their way, because their way is one in the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.