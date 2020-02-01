Auburn was undeniable.
No. 17 Auburn beat No. 13 Kentucky 75-66 on Saturday night in electric Auburn Arena, charging back from struggles, surviving frantic energy in front a world watching, and ultimately shining on the grandest stage to hit the Plains this season.
With everyone watching, Auburn did it all.
Auburn led 62-60 at the under-4 timeout in a back-and-forth battle fueled by frantic energy in a sold-out building. Danjel Purifoy had just hit a clutch 3-pointer to put Auburn up. Isaac Okoro knocked down a free throw to put Auburn up three. Then when Austin Wiley drew a foul pulling down a rebound on the other end, Samir Doughty threw his fist in the air.
Those were some of the names. Those were the Tigers who went toe-to-toe with Kentucky’s all-stars on Saturday night.
And home on the Plains, with seemingly a city and a university all at their backs, the Tigers roared strong.
Okoro drained a 3-ball to make it 68-62 with 2:36 to go and Auburn wouldn’t be stopped.
Doughty scored 23 points. Okoro scored 14. Doughty hit four free throws in the final minute and Auburn did it. Showcased by ESPN with a College GameDay appearance and prime-time timeslot, Auburn rose to the occasion.
And the Tigers charged to 19-2 on the season and up to 6-2 in the SEC. Kentucky, the SEC’s mightiest dragon, fell to 16-5 and 6-2 in the SEC — slain again like in Auburn’s epic Elite Eight win last spring.
Kentucky led 35-34 after a furious first half. Both teams traded big shots in the big moments — and both teams also suffered through dry spells and turnovers in the nervous, almost frantic energy.
Kentucky led 9-2 early, trotting out four McDonald’s All-Americans on the floor with sensational point guard Ashton Hagans guiding them all. Auburn battled back though, with senior Samir Doughty scoring 16 of Auburn’s first 21 points to settle the team. He made his first seven free throws, then hit a 3-pointer to put Auburn up 14-10 and send Auburn fans into a roar.
Late in the half after both teams battled through ups and downs, Danjel Purifoy hit a 3-ball to put Auburn up 34-32 with 17 seconds before the break. But Kentucky punched right back with one of those high school all-stars, Tyrese Maxey, draining a 3 with three seconds on the clock to put Kentucky up two points going into the break.
It was that kind of slugfest. Both teams shot short of 40-percent efficiency in the first half. Auburn hit just 30.8-percent of its shots but kept in it — chasing loose balls, fighting for second-chance rebounds, and drawing fouls on chaotic plays that sent players sprawling to the floor.
ESPN’s basketball version of College GameDay was broadcast from the arena floor hours before tipoff. The building seemed to buzz all day before the anticipated tipoff, national TV cameras rolling all around the floor.
That environment seemed to feed Auburn early in the second half when the Tigers struggled. Auburn hit a spell missing eight straight shots and Kentucky led by as many as five after a dunk by star Nick Richards that made it 54-49 with 8:53 left, but Auburn hung wasn’t going to get run off the floor—not that floor, with that crowd behind the Tigers. Isaac Okoro hit a 3-pointer to tie it 54-54 with 6:49 left, and Auburn charged down the stretch.
Auburn plays at Arkansas on Tuesday.
