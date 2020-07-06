Desean Murray gritted his teeth in the postgame press conference, his mind already moving forward.
He scored a team-best 13 points in War Tampa’s one-and-done performance at TBT on Saturday night, but he knew that wasn’t enough.
And he already knew he wanted to rectify it when the gang gets back together next year.
Yes, in the moments after the loss, this much wasn’t even a question:
The Auburn alumni reunion tour will be back next summer.
“Next time,” Murray shook his head, “we’re going to have to give y’all a better show.”
Bryce Brown added eight points while Horace Spencer scored six points and logged four rebounds during the team’s 76-53 loss to House of ’Paign in the first round of the in-quarantine tournament. Those three played together at Auburn and the flood of fan support for their reunion led the team to rebrand as an Auburn alumni group and to change its team colors to orange and blue.
Next year, the trio thinks it could have even more former Tigers in the fold — and that Auburn fans could have more reunions to look forward to.
“I definitely think we’ve got a lot of work, and we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to change,” Murray said in the team’s postgame press conference broadcasted on Zoom, as the players got set to depart the bubble in Ohio and head back to their families after a week in isolation.
“This was not Auburn basketball, at all, and going forward we’ve got to try to do our best to put that Auburn mentality into the team,” he said.
Team general manager Matt Moschella posted to Twitter later Saturday that the group would learn and change before it comes time for tournament season next summer — while everyone hopes the sports world will be upright by then and that the coronavirus problem will be subdued. Murray played with Moschella’s group in each of the past two seasons under the banner Tampa 20/20, before this year’s name change.
He said he was on board to help put together a better showing for Auburn fans next season, and so did Brown and Spencer. It was their first time in TBT. They want to be back.
“There’s definitely going to be a bounce back next year,” Spencer said.
That they’d be trying it again was an automatic.
“It was definitely a good time reuniting with my guys, Horace and Desean, and all the other guys … making new friends, new teammates, at the end of the day,” Brown said, keeping perspective even in disappointment. “I just appreciate the opportunity — and thank you, Auburn, for supporting us.”
Brown pointed to the tournament’s nine-minute quarters as something he could adjust to after having experienced it first-hand in his first trip to TBT. With a runtime of just 32 minutes going into the Elam Ending stage, the games in TBT are much shorter than 40-minute college basketball games or the 48-minute games he got accustomed to playing in the G-League last summer.
“It’s basically a whole quarter shorter,” Brown said. “So you have to know that, as a player, that the game is going to be shorter and there’s not going to be as many runs as a typical game.
“You don’t want to play from behind, because it’s hard to get back,” he added.
That’s what happened Saturday when House of ’Paign took an early lead and Brown and fellow sharpshooter Fletcher Magee never found their stroke — realizing now that they had less time to find it during the course of the game.
“It’s a very fast-paced game,” Spencer said. “There’s not much time, so whoever gets out on top faster and builds that lead quicker, that’s going to be the cushion you need to really win the game.
“How we just lost — learning experience,” he said putting his hands up with a smile. “I’ve seen it, first year here, and I really want to come back next year and just learn from what we did, so I know how to win.”
When asked, they all said they’d come back if they had the chance — though Spencer and Murray were insistent that Brown wouldn’t get that chance.
By then, they said, he’ll be in the NBA.
“We’ll have to get somebody else,” Spencer smiled.
Brown said he’d be a supporter even if that happens — hoping to help out however he can when the gang gets back together again, and gets back with the Auburn fans again.
“It means a lot,” Brown said of the Auburn support. “It just means that they’re going to support us wherever we go. I’m not even surprised at the fact that they supported us, because that’s just how it’s always been, all four years. So I just appreciate them, all the time. So I just thank them.”
