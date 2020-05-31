The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff took on the challenge of building all-time Auburn football teams through a snake draft this week.
These are the results of the offensive portion of the exercise. The defensive portion of the draft will be released in next Sunday’s Opelika-Auburn News. Be sure to go to oanow.com to watch of video of the draft in progress with more reasoning on the selections, and to vote on who you think had the best draft.
Preps reporter Jordan D. Hill had the draft’s first pick. Sports editor Jon Dykstra picked second while Auburn reporter Justin Lee had the third and fourth selections.
No. 1: Bo Jackson, RB (1982-1986)
» Jordan says: Arguably the greatest football player in Auburn history and one of the top running backs in the history of the game, you just can’t pass on Jackson with the top pick.
No. 2: Cam Newton, QB (2010)
» Jon says: One season, one Heisman Trophy, one national championship, one top NFL pick, zero losses. Those are some good ratios.
No. 3: Pat Sullivan, QB (1969-1971)
» Justin says: I might have the last pick in the first round, but I’ve got a fine team captain. Plus with back-to-back picks, I know just the man to pick with him.
No. 4: Terry Beasley, WR (1969-1971)
» Justin says: Sullivan and Beasley are back together, and I’m already feeling good about my squad.
No. 5: Cadillac Williams, RB (2001-2004)
» Jon says: The winners continue to roll in. My both member of my backfield were the best player on their offenses in their final seasons for teams that combined to go 27-0.
No. 6: Jason Campbell, QB (2001-2004)
» Jordan says: Campbell is the Auburn quarterback with the most career wins (31), is one of only two Auburn quarterbacks to go 3-0 against Alabama, and also he racked up SEC Offensive Player of the Year, SEC Championship Game MVP and two bowl game MVPs in his college career.
No. 7: Courtney Taylor, WR (2002-2006)
» Jordan says: Taylor burst onto the scene to earn 2003 All-Freshman honors, and his 153 career receptions was the Auburn record until someone we’ll see later in the draft came along.
No. 8: Marcus McNeil, OT (2002-2005)
» Jon says: The two-time All-American gets to clear the way for Cadillac once again.
No. 9: Ronnie Brown, RB (2001-2004)
» Justin says: The second overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft had all the ability to be a leading man. On my team he has that chance.
No. 10: Ben Grubbs, OG (2002-2006)
» Justin says: The two-time Pro-Bowler is one of the best to ever do it at Auburn and he’s a great cornerstone as my first O-lineman pick.
No. 11: Reese Dismukes, C (2011-2014)
» Jon says: The Rimington Trophy award winner anchors the middle of what is quickly becoming an elite offensive line.
No. 12: Willie Anderson, OT (1993-1995)
» Jordan says: An All-American and two-time All-SEC player who helped the Tigers go 20-1-1 in his first two years, Anderson is the type of bookend that solidifies an entire offense.
No. 13: Greg Robinson, OT (2011-2013)
» Jordan says: We’ll go to the other side of the line and pick up Robinson, who was key on the Tigers’ 2013 team and wound up being the Tigers’ highest-drafted offensive lineman in program history.
No. 14: Ed King, OG (1987-1990)
» Jon says: A two-time All-American at Auburn in his three years, King is one of the greatest linemen in program history.
No. 15: Ken Rice, OT (1957-1960)
» Justin says: Rice rolled up SEC honors on offense and defense and he might be the only person here that could boast to being a two-time first-round draft pick: by both the NFL and the AFL.
No. 16: Rudi Johnson, RB (2000)
» Justin says: His SEC player of the year season charged Auburn into the new millennium, and he’d complement Brown just like Cadillac did in my backfield’s one-two punch.
No. 17: Tim Duckworth, OG (2003-2006)
» Jon says: An All-SEC performer at guard, Duckworth gets to line up alongside McNeil again and block for Cadillac.
No. 18: Walter Gilbert, C/LB (1934-1936)
» Jordan says: Auburn’s second All-American football player ever, Gilbert was a three-time All-American who was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1956.
No. 19: Frank Sanders, WR (1991-1994)
» Jordan says: Sanders finished his college career with just under 2,000 career yards, was an All-American in 1994 and ultimately set the record for the most NFL receiving yards by an AU alum.
No. 20: Victor Riley, OT (1994-1997)
» Jon says: The fourth All-American to join my offensive line rounds out a special group to protect Cam and create lanes for Cadillac.
No. 21: Braden Smith, OT (2014-2017)
» Justin says: Smith was one of the most talented offensive linemen to come through Auburn in recent memory.
No. 22: Kendall Simmons, OG (1997-2001)
» Justin says: Another all-timer on Auburn’s offensive line, and a two-time Super Bowl champ.
No. 23: Tucker Fredrickson, FB/S (1962-1964)
» Jon says: The 1964 SEC MVP and All-American was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and a two-time Jacobs Trophy winner as the nation’s best blocking back.
Who drafted the best all-time Auburn offense?
No. 24: David Jordan, OG (1980-1983)
» Jordan says: Jordan was an All-SEC lineman as a junior and a senior and was a key player up front on the Tigers’ 1983 squad that went 11-1 and finished third in the polls.
No. 25: Walter Reeves, TE (1986-1988)
» Jordan says: Reeves had great hands as a receiver, but the two-time SEC champion’s stellar blocking skills will be much appreciated on a team built to give Bo the ball.
No. 26: Philip Lutzenkirchen, TE (2009-2012)
» Jon says: A favorite target for Cam Newton in that magical 2010 season, he becomes a security blanket for him here. He is the AU career leader in touchdowns by a tight end.
No. 27: Forrest Blue, C (1965-1967)
» Justin says: Blue might just be my favorite pick in this draft, coming all the way from Marfa, Texas, to lead Shug Jordan’s line, on the way to becoming a three-time All-Pro.
No. 28: Jay Prosch, FB (2012-2013)
» Justin says: Here’s my big power play of this draft. I’m running the Wishbone — and Prosch, an underrated key piece blocking for Nick Marshall and Tre Mason in 2013, is just the man for the job, paving the way for Brown and Johnson.
No. 29: Tyrone Goodson, WR (1993-1997)
» Jon says: Goodson is the second-leading receiver in AU history. I got him eight rounds later than the top guy. Value was just too amazing here.
No. 30: Tre Mason, RB (2011-2013)
» Jordan says: Nothing to see here, just a running back with nearly 3,000 career yards and a sixth-place finish in the 2013 Heisman Trophy voting falling to the 10th round. Ho hum.
No. 31: Ryan Davis, WR (2015-2018)
» Jordan says: My team won’t throw much, but when it does it will do so to sure-handed receivers. Enter Davis, who broke Taylor’s career receptions record with 178.
No. 32: Sammie Coates, WR (2012-2014)
» Jon says: Among the players with more than 20 touches in their career, Coates leads all AU players in yards per touch with 21.4 yards per. With this team’s running attack and Cam’s arm, Coates is ideal to take the top off the defense.
No. 33: Seth Williams, WR (2018-present)
» Justin says: Here I select the only current player to get picked in our all-time draft, and I don’t think it’s a stretch. I believe Seth Williams is already one of the most talented receivers to have ever played at Auburn, and I’d love to see him teaming with Terry Beasley on my drafted team.
