Last Sunday, the sports staff at the Opelika-Auburn News built all-time Auburn offenses with a fantasy-style draft. This week we rounded out our teams with defensive stars.
For more analysis and to watch the draft, check out oanow.com. At oanow.com, you can also vote on who built the best team.
Here is how the defensive portion of the draft shook out.
No. 1: Tracy Rocker, DT (1985-1988)
» Justin says: With the top pick, I couldn’t go against the legend. Rocker won both the Outland Trophy and the Lombardi award and he is Auburn’s only defensive player in the College Football Hall of Fame.
No. 2: Carlos Rogers, CB (2001-2004)
» Jon says: Head and shoulders the best defensive back in Auburn history. He won the 2004 Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best DB and led AU to a perfect season.
Auburn All-Time Team Rosters
|Jon Dykstra’s OffenseJon Dykstra’s Defense
|Justin Lee’s OffenseJustin Lee’s Defense
|Jordan Hill’s OffenseJordan Hill’s Defense
|QB Cam NewtonDE Quentin Groves
|QB Pat SullivanDE Carl Lawson
|QB Jason CampbellDE Dee Ford
|RB Cadillac WilliamsDT Nick Fairley
|RB Ronnie BrownDT Tracy Rocker
|RB Bo JacksonDT Derrick Brown
|FB Tucker FredericksonDT Benji Roland
|RB Rudi JohnsonDT Zeke Smith
|RB Tre MasonDT David Rocker
|WR Tyrone GoodsonDE Kevin Greene
|FB Jay ProschDE Antonio Coleman
|WR Courtney TaylorDE Gerald Robinson
|WR Sammie CoatesLB Gregg Carr
|WR Terry BeasleyLB Tray Blackmon
|WR Frank SandersLB Freddie Smith
|TE Philip LutzenkirchenLB Kurt Crain
|WR Seth WilliamsLB Karlos Dansby
|TE Walter ReevesLB Takeo Spikes
|OT Marcus McNeilLB Audray Bruce
|OT Ken RiceLB Dontarrius Thomas
|OT Willie AndersonLB Deshaun Davis
|OG Ed KingCB Carlos Rogers
|OG Ben GrubbsCB Jerraud Powers
|OG David JordanCB David Irons
|C Reese DismukesS Buddy McClinton
|C Forrest BlueS Brian Robinson
|C Walter GilbertS Travaris Robinson
|OG Tim DuckworthS/LB Will Herring
|OG Kendall SimmonsS Junior Rosegreen
|OG Keith UeckerS Mike Fuller
|OT Victor RileyCB Kevin Porter
|OT Braden SmithCB Nick Marshall
|OT Greg RobinsonCB David Langner
No. 3: Derrick Brown, DT (2016-2019)
» Jordan says: A unanimous All-American his senior year, Brown made ridiculous, highlight reel-worthy plays on the defensive line for four years and somehow exceeded expectations even as a former five-star recruit.
Who has the best all-time offense and defense?
No. 4: Takeo Spikes, LB (1995-1997)
» Jordan says: Spikes made it a habit of being wherever the ball was in college, and his 331 career tackles made the man known by the nickname “TKO” one of the fiercest linebackers in SEC history.
No. 5: Nick Fairley, DT (2009-2010)
» Jon says: While Rogers and Cadillac led AU to a perfect season in 2004, Cam and Fairley did the same in 2010 when he won the Lombardi Trophy. Single-season sack leader.
No. 6: Karlos Dansby, LB (2000-2003)
» Justin says: This top five is loaded with great players, but it’s a wonder how Dansby fell this far. He charged Auburn’s defense into the new millennium and sharpened the edge it has today.
» No. 7: Brain Robinson, S (1993-1994)
» Justin says: Robinson is unfairly forgotten sometimes in discussions about Auburn’s best players — but he won’t be by me. He ran back the game-winner in the interception game against LSU in 1993 and had four picks in the win at No. 1 Florida in 1994, all big-time plays in big-time games.
No. 8: Buddy McClinton, S (1967-1969)
» Jon says: The school record holder for career interceptions and single-season interceptions was an All-American in 1969.
No. 9: David Irons, CB (2004-2006)
» Jordan says: Irons only played two years at Auburn, but he made the most of it by earning All-SEC honors in both seasons and racking up 87 tackles, a whopping 22 pass break-ups and two interceptions along the way.
No. 10: Dee Ford, DE (2009-2013)
» Jordan says: Ford was a menace coming off the end as a two-time SEC champion, and his senior year numbers were absurd: 14.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and 17 hurries for a 12-win Tigers team.
No. 11: Quentin Groves, DE (2004-07)
» Jon says: The career sack leader at Auburn was a two-time All-SEC player.
No. 12: Zeke Smith, DT (1957-1959)
» Justin says: It’s another testament to the talent above to see Smith fall this far. He won the Outland Trophy in 1958, the national championship in 1957, and is one of Auburn’s best ever.
No. 13: Jerraud Powers, CB (2006-2008)
» Justin says: Powers’ longevity in the NFL says it all. He was one of Auburn’s best in his era.
No. 14: Aundray Bruce, OLB (1985-1987)
» Jon says: The No. 1 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft was an All-American in 1987.
No. 15: David Langner, CB (1971-1973)
» Jordan says: Langner will forever be remembered for returning two blocked two punts for touchdowns in the 1972 Iron Bowl in the game forever known as “Punt, Bama, Punt”, but he was also a standout defensive back who earned All-SEC recognition in 1973.
No. 16: David Rocker, DT (1987-1990)
» Jordan says: The younger Rocker had no problem making his own name for himself at Auburn, as he earned All-SEC honors twice, was named an All-American in 1990 and wound up being a Lombardi Award finalist as one of the nation’s best collegiate lineman.
No. 17: Gregg Carr, OLB (1981-1984)
» Jon says: The SEC Athlete of the Year in 1984 was an All-American that season and is second in AU history with 453 tackles.
No. 18: Junior Rosegreen, S (2001-2004)
» Justin says: I’ve got the interception artist in Robinson, and I think I’ve got the perfect person to pair with him to bring the power to the secondary.
No. 19: Tray Blackmon, LB (2005-2008)
» Justin says: If you know, you know. Blackmon’s career was like a supernova, but those who watched him play had no doubt they were watching a tremendous talent.
No. 20: Kurt Crain, MLB (1986-1987)
» Jon says: Pat Dye describes Crain “as having a linebacker personality.” The 1987 All-American reunites with Bruce to recapture the most feared linebacker duo in AU history.
No. 21: Gerald Robinson, DE (1983-1985)
» Jordan says: Robinson was a hellacious pass rusher, and his mark of 26 career sacks at Auburn is tied as the program’s water mark 35 years later.
No. 22: Travaris Robinson, S (1999-2002)
» Jordan says: Robinson was highly productive on the back end of the Tigers’ early-aught defenses, playing in 48 games, playing in three SEC Championship games, taking home Iron Bowl MVP honors in 2002 and racking up 92 tackles in his senior campaign.
No. 23: Kevin Greene, DE (1983-1984)
» Jon says: The former walk-on developed into a NFL Hall of Famer. Pat Dye described Greene as someone who “Played the game with every molecule in his body.” Second for AU single-season sacks.
No. 24: Carl Lawson, DE (2013-2016)
» Justin says: Lawson, an All-American in 2016, is a freakish athlete and makes for a powerful addition to any defensive line.
No. 25: Antonio Coleman, DE (2005-2009)
» Justin says: Coleman is one of those key players who directly paved the way for the 2010 national championship season. Without him, Ben Tate and a few others, it wouldn’t have happened. He was stellar in his career, earning All-SEC honors in three separate seasons and becoming the SEC’s sack leader as a senior.
No. 26: Kevin Porter, CB (1984-1987)
» Jon says: Another member of that vaunted 1987 defense, Porter was an All-SEC selection that season and was a third-round draft pick.
No. 27: Freddie Smith, LB (1976-1979)
» Jordan says: Smith had the nickname “Fast Freddie” for good reason: he racked up a still-school record 528 tackles in four years and was a major bright spot despite the team’s struggles leading into the ‘80s.
No. 28: Deshaun Davis, LB (2014-2018)
» Jordan says: Davis made his way to the ball on every snap in the middle of the Tigers’ defense, which resulted in him leading the team in tackles in 2017 and 2018 — which included a ridiculous 116-tackle mark as a senior — and helped Auburn win 26 games in his last three years on the team.
No. 29: Will Herring, S/LB (2003-2006)
» Jon says: The Opelika product fits in with my team because of his versatility. The two-time AU leading tackler can share time with two-way star Tucker Fredrickson at safety and can also move up to linebacker to load the box if needed.
No. 30: Dontarrius Thomas, LB (2000-2003)
» Justin says: Pairing Thomas up with Dansby puts the dream team back together again. They made up maybe the most fearsome linebacker duo in Auburn history.
No. 31: Nick Marshall, CB (2013-2014)
» Justin says: I couldn’t pass up the chance to get this Auburn all-timer on my team. Of course, he was a stellar quarterback at Auburn, but he’s proven himself at corner now, too, as a five-year pro now in the CFL. And as coach of my imaginary team, I wouldn’t mind having him around for the Wildcat, either.
No. 32: Benji Roland, DT (1985-1988)
» Jon says: The 1988 All-American nose tackle rounds out my starting defense. Anchored an Auburn defense that allowed just 7.2 points per game.
No. 33: Mike Fuller, S (1971-1974)
» Jordan says: Fuller was not only an All-American defensive back for Shug Jordan at Auburn, but his excellent punt-return skills — he was second in the nation in punt returns in 1973 and fourth in 1974 — makes him the perfect player to round out my team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.