AU FB Tuesday Presser Miss St

Auburn Football Tuesday presser on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 in Auburn, Ala. 

 Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Coach Gus Malzahn

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown

A Swedish high school student who started by protesting outside her nation's parliament, Thunberg has spent recent months in an accelerating bid to cast attention on global warming and its effects on the rising generation.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments