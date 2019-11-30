Iron Bowl 2019

Sal Cannella (80) of Auburn celebrates with the fans after defeating Alabama during the Auburn vs. Alabama Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Nov. 30, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI/For the O-A News

Coach Gus Malzahn

Linebacker Zakoby McClain

Kicker Anders Carlson

Defensive back Noah Igbinoghene

Wide receiver Sal Cannella 

Defensive back Smoke Monday

Running back Shaun Shivers

Wide receiver Eli Stove

