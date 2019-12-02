BIRMINGHAM – Auburn center Austin Wiley has been tabbed as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
He is the fourth center in program history to earn the weekly award, which began in 1985, joining Mamadou N’diaye (1999), Aaron Swinson (1994) and Jeff Moore (1987).
Wiley averaged 16 points and 10.5 rebounds en route to being named the Most Valuable Player at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Tigers won the event marking the first in-season tournament championship for Auburn since the 2004 San Juan Shootout.
The senior posted his fifth career double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in the semifinal victory against New Mexico.
Wiley followed up that performance with 18 points and eight rebounds in the championship game vs. Richmond.
The Hoover, Ala. native keyed a second-half comeback as he poured in 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and added four rebounds and a block in the final 20 minutes of the title tilt.
Wiley is the second Tiger to garner recognition from the conference this season as Isaac Okoro was named the freshman of the week on Nov. 18.
Auburn is off to a 7-0 start for the first time since the 2003-04 season and won seven games before Thanksgiving for the first time in program history.
The Tigers return to Auburn Arena to take on Furman Dec. 5. Tip time is slated for 8 p.m. CT on the Auburn Sports Network and SEC Network.
