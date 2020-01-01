TAMPA, FLA. — Auburn brushed itself off just as soon as the team got knocked down, and set a new goal.
This was back in November. Shock waved through the Auburn athletics complex after the Tigers lost a game to Georgia that they expected to win. Suddenly the season had spun further out of their control.
That’s when Auburn reassessed, and decided to do the only thing it could do from that point forward: Win, win and win, to get to 10 victories on the season — and end out the year with a run to remember.
Auburn’s almost there, now 9-3 on the season. Auburn’s won 10 or more games 14 times in program history, and this team has the chance to be the 15th with a win over Minnesota today in the Outback Bowl. Gus Malzahn stood out in front of the media the day after that Georgia game and made that goal clear, saying amid the disappointment that Auburn was going to regroup and strive to win 10.
The players have run with it from there. They’ve talked about it ever since, back in Auburn and now during this past week in the ocean breeze here by the bay.
Auburn is desperate to be a 10-win team. And achieving that today would mean something special for those players.
“We want to get our 10 wins for Auburn,” senior Kam Martin said this week. “We want to do it for the seniors, for all the guys that are leaving and going on with their future lives.
“We want to do it for those guys.”
Now, it’s in their grasp.
It hasn’t been easy. Reading between the lines, the biggest part of that 10-win dream coming after the Georgia game was winning the biggest game of the year, against Alabama. Auburn did that. After Georgia, Auburn charted out those last three games, those being a tune-up against Samford, the Iron Bowl, and the chance to win a bowl trophy. The last leg comes against Minnesota.
It would be Auburn’s 15th 10-win team, and Malzahn’s third at Auburn. Auburn last won 10 games in 2017, after winning 12 in 2013. Malzahn was offensive coordinator when Auburn went a perfect 14-0 in 2010.
But it isn’t just the coach’s goal, and it isn’t just coach-speak.
Auburn’s players think a 10-win season is something they’d be able to cherish forever. Any time a goal is set and accomplished, it means something.
“At the end of the day we’re trying to leave our legacy too,” Auburn lineman Prince Tega Wanogho said. “Winning our 10th game for the season, that’s going to be a lot for us, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
And it’ll mean a lot considering Auburn has played arguably the toughest schedule in college football.
Auburn opened the season against the Pac 12 champions, Oregon, and won. It’s been a wild ride with plenty of ups and downs. Auburn won big on the road at Texas A&M, suffered a loss in the dreaded Swamp to the Orange Bowl winners, and went blow-for-blow with the national championship favorites LSU in LSU’s own Death Valley.
That was all before rivalry row with Georgia and Alabama.
“We have the hardest schedule in college football, so it’s a big deal if we can go do this,” Jack Driscoll said.
It’s been Auburn’s rallying cry.
Today, the Tigers can make it their reality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.