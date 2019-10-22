Pick your poison.
For Auburn, there are two doses, bottled up in No. 5 and No. 18.
Auburn made a slick adjustment over its recent bye week to try to get speedster wide receiver Anthony Schwartz on the field more often at the same time as top target Seth Williams — and the result spoke for themselves last Saturday in Auburn’s 51-10 win over Arkansas.
Schwartz and Williams both caught touchdown passes in the rout, and Auburn kick-started its run at the second half of the season, which continues this Saturday at No. 2 LSU — and during which, Auburn knows, the Tigers will have to make the most of each of their playmakers just like those two.
Schwartz usually plays on the boundary, occupying the same spot in several formations as Williams, but over Auburn’s off week head coach Gus Malzahn and his staff used their time to devise some tweaks to get Schwartz and Williams out there together more often, and to put defensive secondary groups in a bind more often in deciding how to cover them both.
“You can’t double both of them,” quarterback Bo Nix said simply after the Arkansas win. “So they’re going to get a one-on-one between the two and you’ve just got to find it and hit them.”
Formation alignments haven’t been the main thing ailing Schwartz this season. He had preseason surgery on his hand during fall camp and spent several of Auburn’s first few games with cast-like protection wrapped over it.
Finally being free of that protection was a big part of Schwartz’s day against Arkansas which saw him get a career-high eight touches on the way to 103 total yards — but so too, Malzahn says, was the coaches’ efforts to get him more opportunities to make plays opposite Williams in the second half of this season.
“That was one of our goals, no matter what position they were at: Try to get them on the field at the same time,” Malzahn told reporters on Sunday after returning back from Arkansas. “Now that he has that cast off, you can see a really big difference.
“You know, the thing about our guys is that we've got a lot of guys that are football-savvy. We can move them around to the field or the boundary and all that. But we made a concerted effort to get him the ball, especially early in the game. That really got him going.”
Yes indeed, Schwartz was targeted on Auburn’s first two plays of the game last Saturday, with two completions to the sophomore speedster setting up a Nix touchdown run.
Auburn’s receivers cross-train at different positions, under receivers coach Kodi Burns. Earlier in the season, when Schwartz was limited and Williams missed a game after injuring his shoulder against Tulane, veteran receiver Eli Stove said it was easy for interior receivers like him and Will Hastings to move outside in the place of Schwartz and Williams, and now it seems Schwartz has made a smooth transition to the inside on certain plays.
“During practice I was getting a lot more reps. They moved me to the field now to put me in a lot more, and also so me and Seth could get on the field at the same time a lot,” Schwartz explained on how he adjusted on the bye week.
It’s only natural for a track-star sprinter like Schwartz to be lined up outside as a sideline burner, but his skills and the respect defenses are giving his speed only call for him to get on the field more, wherever he can fit.
His was inside of Sal Cannella on a play that led to a first-down catch for Cannella in Arkansas territory in the fourth quarter last Saturday, and on the same drive, Stove was back in when Nix hit Williams for their second touchdown connection of the game.
Williams finished with four catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Schwartz had six catches for 73 yards and a score, and added 30 rushing yards on two carries.
“When him and Seth are on the field, it’s pretty fun, and then we’ve got guys like Sal and Eli and Will and Jay Jay (Wilson) and those kind of guys that can get open based off the other two,” Nix said. “They’re over there covering the other two and then those guys can go to work.
“Everybody’s just starting to come along and I think that’s really good.”
For Auburn, it just may be critical down a brutal stretch run of the season—starting Saturday at LSU.
