Noah Igbinoghene sees the dream ahead.
Friday, he didn’t have to look far.
Igbinoghene shined during the team’s Pro Day workouts on campus Friday — impressing scouts at the event that was attended, also, by two of their former teammates now playing cornerback in the NFL in Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis.
They’re the example for him in a way, the dream represented in the flesh by Dean and Davis who were back to watch and support as Auburn’s new class of prospects measured up and ran the 40-yard dash in front of pro scouts.
Igbinoghene said it’d be the start of a trend.
In fact, he promised as much.
“You’ll see me next,” Igbinoghene said with a smile aside the indoor practice facility. “I’ll be back here next year.”
Igbinoghene shaved a hundredth off his 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, breezing by with a 4.47 on his home turf in Auburn, while also bumping up his vertical from 37 inches to 40 inches and following a leap of 10 feet, 8 inches in the broad jump with mark of 10 feet, 6.5 inches.
Igbinoghene has been graded as a potential first-round draft pick, with at least WalterFootball.com saying he could go that high in its projections.
Fellow Auburn cornerback Javaris Davis also ran positional drills for the scouts Friday. He’s projected more often sign as an undrafted free agent if he isn’t a late-round pickup.
Carlton Davis and Dean are the two starting corners for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carlton Davis was picked in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft before Dean was picked in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, bringing the two former Auburn teammates back together — as unlikely as that could’ve seemed.
“Who would’ve thought?” is how Igbinoghene put it. But he wasn’t surprised to see the two make their visit back to the Plains.
“That shows ‘Auburn,’” Igbinoghene said. “Everybody that’s played here is coming back.
“I talk to them a lot,” he also said. “They went through the same exact thing. … They said it’s going to be a long year. A long year. They say you’re going to be tired a lot. Mini camp — You’re just going to be busy a lot. That’s probably the most important thing they told me, just to rest when I can, stay in shape, stuff like that.”
Igbinoghene has made a meteoric rise to his NFL opportunity, once recruited to Auburn to play receiver before he found himself to be a natural and a standout at the cornerback position. He decided to forgo his final season at Auburn after his junior season and make the jump to the NFL this spring.
Javaris Davis is a departing senior who has been a steady presence through his career, and who ran one of the fastest times at the NFL Combine, hoping to impress with his speed.
Friday’s reunion wasn’t just about bringing back former players like Dean and Carlton Davis — and New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton who made the trip — but, for the guys, bringing teammates like Javaris Davis and Igbinoghene back together for one more workout at Auburn’s practice field.
“I’m just happy to be back at home at Auburn, on this practice field,” Javaris Davis said. “I was out here mostly every day. So just to be out here, compete with my brothers, being around the Auburn Family again, was very amazing.
“I’ve just been trusting the process,” he also said. “It’s been amazing. A lot of young men don’t get in the position I’m in. So I’m just taking it all in. I’m very grateful for the opportunity — like I said, very grateful to be out here, to be able to compete with my brothers on this practice field, where we spent most of our lives at in our college career.”
The NFL Draft is set to open April 23.
Auburn’s returning players open practice on March 16, for a spring camp set to run until the A-Day game scheduled for April 11.
