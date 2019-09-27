TUSKEGEE — Willie Slater is going to cherish his trip to his old home.
He’ll enjoy it even more if he can come back with a souvenir — and steal away a win with his team on the way back to Tuskegee.
The Golden Tigers travel to take on their head coach’s alma mater this Saturday, when Tuskegee meets West Alabama over in Livingston, marking the first time Slater’s been able to bring his Golden Tigers there, now in his 14th season coaching the program.
It’ll be special for Slater — and a special opportunity for the Golden Tigers, taking up one more non-conference opportunity to clean up mistakes with four straight SIAC games looming next on the schedule.
Tuskegee dropped a close loss to Winston-Salem State last Saturday at 23-20 in the Golden Tigers’ home opener, dropping Tuskegee to 1-2 with one-possession losses to Winston-Salem State and to Division I rival Alabama State going with a Sept. 14 road win at Kentucky State.
West Alabama enters 2-1.
“I think all the things that happened to us Saturday are correctable,” Slater said, looking back to last Saturday’s loss, and a series of unforced errors he found in the film room. “We really worked on it this week and hopefully we’re going to be better.
“But being better — I hope that’s good enough, because West Alabama has a very good football team.”
West Alabama opened its season with wins over Limestone and Tusculum, before a loss last Saturday at 2018’s Division II national champion Valdosta State.
“We have to go over there and play them at their place, which is going to be a challenge, but I actually think we play better on the road,” Slater shrugged, speaking on campus Thursday. “I’m excited about the challenge. West Alabama is my alma mater. I played there. I’m excited about going back home.
“It’s going to be an exciting game for us.”
It’s also a challenge pitting Tuskegee against a team in the touted Gulf South Conference, home to those 2018 national champs and five total national championship teams since the turn of the century — with Tuskegee representing the SIAC, whose footprints often overlap the GSC’s in the South.
“I think we have a good league,” Slater said. “I know it has progressively gotten better since I’ve been at Tuskegee. Our kids, they’re excited about going over and playing a GSC school.
“That’s one of the premier conferences in America. So when you’re going against a GSC school, you’re going against one of the best in America. So we’re excited about that.”
Last week, Winston-Salem State took control of the pace of the game from Tuskegee, Slater said, running 73 offensive snaps compared to Tuskegee’s 49. Tuskegee threw three interceptions. “They had all the big plays, and we had all the turnovers,” Slater shook his head.
Tuskegee charged back, with Jamarcus Ezell firing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Ramzy midway through the fourth quarter to make it a three-point game, but Winston-Salem State held on for the victory.
“We’re back to the drawing board on that, but I thought we had some good practices this week, so we’ll see what happens,” Slater said.
Slater played quarterback at West Alabama in the 1970’s, back when it was known as Livingston University.
He’s taken other teams back to Livingston earlier in his coaching career, but this game marks his first chance to take his Golden Tigers there.
Saturday’s kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be live-streamed by West Alabama on YouTube on the school’s UWAAthletics page.
