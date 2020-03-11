March Madness is in full effect – a week early.
We have reached unprecedented territory with the coronavirus and the American sporting world’s reaction to it. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the NCAA Men’s Tournament and the NCAA Women’s Tournament will be played in front of empty gymnasiums this year.
For a vast majority of fans, this doesn’t change how they consume March Madness at all. The games will still be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV – yes, it is time to locate TruTV on your TV guides again.
The broadcast will likely sound a bit different without the crowd reactions, but it might also be interesting because viewers will be able to hear everything happening on the court much better whether it is Isaac Okoro reacting to a dunk or Bruce Pearl voicing his displeasure with an official.
The biggest losers in this situation are the host cities whose hotels and restaurants were poised to rake in the cash from fans as the NCAA’s premier event rolled through town.
With the lack of fans descending on these host cities, the question now becomes, why have host cities at all? Well, why have more than one at least?
What was already a made-for-TV event is now solely a TV event.
Right now, a Final Four team will spend one week in the first-second round site spend another in a regional site and then go to Atlanta for the Final Four. That seems like a lot of unnecessary travel to play in your region, when regions don’t matter because the gyms are empty anyway.
One of the points of having a top seed is getting put into a region close to home so you fans can travel easily and create a home-court advantage. No fans means no home-court advantage, which means no point to regions.
Every major city in the nation has the capability of hosting college basketball games at several different arenas. If the NCAA wants to make the next logical step, it will eliminate all the unnecessary travel for the teams and move the entire NCAA Tournament to one centralized location. This enables the teams to stay in one place throughout the three-week tournament.
For the men’s tournament, the obvious choice to host is Atlanta where the Final Four is anyway. There are more than enough venues in Atlanta which could host games, especially if capacity isn’t an issue with the lack of fans. The only requirement is basically to be a TV-friendly arena for the fans to be able to take in the games from the comfort of home.
The NCAA Women’s Final Four is in New Orleans, another city more than capable of hosting the entire tournament.
This seems like a radical step, but it is certainly less radical than cancelling the tournament which is rumored to be the next step.
A centralized site would cut down on a substantial amount of the travel and risk, while not changing the product for fans at all. It is the logical next step and hopefully something they consider before cancelling the event entirely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.