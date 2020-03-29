The running back group in the NFL Draft this season mirrors the quarterbacks in a lot of ways with many referencing a clear top tier of three players. Unlike the quarterbacks though, this class is extremely deep with players that can help NFL teams as soon as next season.
The top three with Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor provide options for teams willing to value running backs in the first or second round. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Cam Akers highlight the depth of the class though.
Best of the Bunch
» Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin: Swift, Dobbins and Taylor are a clear top tier in his group for me, but finding your perfect guy depends on who fits your offense the best.
I chose to imagine a team that needs its running back to be the focal point of the offense, and if you need a workhorse, Taylor has proven he can be that guy.
Taylor has carried the Wisconsin offense for the last few years. Teams knew what was coming, but they still couldn’t stop it. Seems like a recipe for success in the pros.
Taylor is physical both with the ball and in pass protection. Catching the ball isn’t his greatest strength but he’s proven he can do it. He has plenty of speed too.
While he seems to be the complete package, Taylor has had incredible workload and if there is a concern, it is how much tread is left on his tires.
Most Intriguing
» Cam Akers, Florida State: Akers is a guy that is likely being hurt by the lack of pre-draft activities. Akers was a top recruit just a couple years ago and his athleticism is apparent.
Akers had the burden of a program heading nowhere though and his statistics are not at the level of a top-level running backs because of the shoddy offensive line in Tallahassee.
Akers is wonderful in pass protection and catching the ball. He is the essence of a modern-day running back in a pass-happy league while maintaining explosiveness in a 212-pound frame.
Where he falls on draft weekend in the biggest mystery heading in. My guess is somebody takes a gamble on his upside with a second-round pick.
Most Underrated
» Antonio Gibson, Memphis: Moving from wide receiver to running back is not a transition you often see in the NFL with the increased emphasis on physicality. Gibson is likely to make that transition,
The Memphis star finished with over 700 yards receiving this season and only had 33 carries, but his explosiveness to go with that receiving ability seems like an ideal fit in today’s game.
Gibson takes a bit of a leap of faith, but with a Day 3 pick he could be a tremendous weapon for a creative offensive coach.
Most Overrated
» Eno Benjamin, Arizona State: Benjamin was an extremely fun college player to watch in those late-night Pac-12 games playing for a pro coach in Herm Edwards. However, the 5-foot-9, sub-200 pound back lacks the explosiveness you’d like to see from a compact back like himself.
Benjamin is a guy that can fill a role in your running back committee and is a good pass catcher, but doesn’t feel like he has the upside to to a true offensive difference maker.
Benjamin will be a good player in the NFL, I just wouldn’t spend a very high pick on him.
My top-10 running backs
1. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
2. J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
3. D’Andre Swift, Georgia
4. Cam Akers, Florida State
5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU
6. Zack Moss, Utah
7. Antonio Gibson, Memphis
8. Lamichal Perine, Florida
9. Anthony McFarland, Maryland
10. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State
