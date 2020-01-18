With LSU winning the 2019-20 national championship and the NFL early declaration deadline nearing, it is time to start looking at where the talent stacks up going into next season. Here is my way-too-early Top-25.
No. 1 Clemson
This season: 14-1 (lost in CFP Championship Game)
The Tigers return Trevor Lawrence, who once again will be the preseason Heisman favorite. They lose Tee Higgins, but Travis Etienne and Justyn Ross lead the most stacked group of playmakers in the nation. Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables always reload on defense.
No. 2 Ohio State
This season: 13-1 (lost in CFP semifinals)
The Buckeyes will return the other very early Heisman favorite, as Justin Fields heads into his second season in Columbus. His top receiver Chris Olave will also be back, and while J.K. Dobbins was special, Ohio State always reloads at running back. Shaun Wade returns to lead a defense with some new parts.
No. 3 Alabama
This season: 11-2 (won the Citrus Bowl)
The Crimson Tide come off a disappointing season, but that disappointment still resulted in just two losses. Dylan Moses’ return from injury and decision to forgo the draft should help the defense return to being a strength. Alabama will have offensive weapons galore; the question is if the QB will be Mac Jones as a game manager or if Bryce Young is ready to step in as a true freshman.
No. 4 LSU
This season: 15-0 (won the national title)
The question will be if Joe Burrow was simply a two-year solution and now the Tigers go back to their struggles at quarterback. With JaMarr Chase, Terrace Mitchell and Thaddeus Moss back, whoever gets the job couldn’t ask for a better situation. Derek Stingley highlights a defense which always reloads.
No. 5 Florida
This season: 11-2 (won the Orange Bowl)
The Gators will bring back Kyle Trask, who sparked their improvement this year, but lose many of the weapons that made that possible. Bringing back Kyle Pitts is a big help at tight end, but it will be interesting to see what Trask does with a less-loaded supporting cast.
No. 6 Penn State
This season: 11-2 (won the Cotton Bowl)
The Nittany Lions return a lot offensively with QB Sean Clifford and RB Journey Brown. The loss of KJ Hamler as one of the most dangerous players in college football hurts. Leading tackler Micah Parsons returns to lead Penn State’s defense.
No. 7 Auburn
This season: 9-4 (lost the Outback Bowl)
Auburn will have to figure out how to replace a lot in the trenches with four new offensive linemen and Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson leaving huge holes on the defensive line — that is why they aren’t higher. However, Bo Nix has a ton of weapons to work with, and the offense should make a massive leap in 2020.
No. 8 Notre Dame
This season: 11-2 (won the Camping World Bowl)
Returning QB Ian Book and RB Tony Jones gives Brian Kelly a lot of experience to work with on offense. The loss of Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara on the defensive line highlights a defense that loses a lot but returns top tacklers Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and Drew White.
No. 9 Georgia
This season: 12-2 (won the Sugar Bowl)
Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift leave huge holes on the Bulldog offense, but they moved quickly at QB and grabbed Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman. WR George Pickens will be counted on to play a huge role in 2020. The defense loses a lot, but Kirby Smart always manages to reload.
No. 10 Oklahoma
This season: 12-2 (lost in CFP semifinals)
The Sooners return their entire offensive line. When their offense was at its best under Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, the offensive line was a dominant unit. It took a step back last year, and so did the Sooners despite making the playoff. Is Spencer Rattler actually an upgrade over Jalen Hurts at QB? That is a question worth monitoring.
No. 11 Texas
This season: 8-5 (won the Alamo Bowl)
Texas turned in another strong bowl showing, which sparks the age-old question: Is Texas back? The answer is not to the degree they want to be, but with Sam Ehlinger and Keaontay Ingram back offensively, they should challenge Oklahoma for Big 12 supremacy.
No. 12 Texas A&M
This season: 8-5 (won the Texas Bowl)
I struggled with the Aggies, because on paper, the Aggies look like one of the country’s most talented teams entering 2020, but as they showed this year games aren’t won on paper. Does Kellen Mond finally become the QB he has been billed to be?
No. 13 Oregon
This season: 12-2 (won the Rose Bowl)
Justin Herbert is gone along with most of the Ducks’ offensive line. The defense should be very good. I had to get a Pac-12 team in here, but with Oregon opening with FCS champion North Dakota State and then Ohio State, my first bold prediction for 2020 is that Oregon starts the year 0-2 then goes and wins the Pac-12 anyway.
No. 14 Minnesota
This season: 11-2 (won the Outback Bowl)
Minnesota must replace a ton with receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. highlighting the group of departures, but with QB Tanner Morgan, WR Rashod Bateman and RB Mohamed Ibrahim back, I wouldn’t sleep on P.J. Fleck’s bunch.
No. 15 Oklahoma State
This season: 8-5 (lost the Texas Bowl)
Chuba Hubbard is one of best the running back in the country and will be back next season along with a host of talented weapons for Mike Gundy’s offense. Gundy will need QB Spencer Sanders to make strides as a sophomore.
No. 16 USC
This season: 8-5 (lost the Holiday Bowl)
Clay Helton is back. Kedon Slovis is also back for an offense which returns nearly everyone. The defense also brings nearly everyone back. One thing is holding USC back from making the jump: Clay Helton is back.
No. 17 Memphis
This season: 12-2 (lost the Cotton Bowl)
The Tigers have a ton of offensive playmakers set to return led by RB Kenneth Gainwell and QB Brady White. Despite a coaching change, they are still top contenders for the Group of Five New Year’s Six bid.
No. 18 Iowa State
This season: 7-6 (lost the Camping World Bowl)
Trying to not be a homer with the team I’ve rooted for my whole life, but Brock Purdy is probably the best QB is in the Big 12 and Matt Campbell may be the best coach in the Big 12. They have a lot of talent around Purdy, and this could be the year they make a run at Oklahoma in the Big 12.
No. 19 Appalachian State
This season: 13-1 (won the New Orleans Bowl)
With a lot of talent back including QB Zac Thomas, App State looks like an early favorite to get a New Year’s Six spot. Promoting from within and elevating Shawn Clark to head coach was likely a good choice for continuity’s sake.
No. 20 Cincinnati
This season: 11-3 (won the Birmingham Bowl)
Cincinnati fell in close ones twice to Memphis last season with the AAC on the line! With Desmond Ritter and Michael Warren coming back, that matchup will probably decide that conference again.
No. 21 Wisconsin
This season: 10-4 (lost the Rose Bowl)
The Badgers always seem to find a way to get around the top 10, but with RB Jonathan Taylor and center Tyler Biadasz going to the NFL, is this the year Wisconsin actually has to rely on the passing game a bit more? Probably not, and I’m probably underrating the Badgers.
No. 22 Boise State
This season: 12-2 (lost the Las Vegas Bowl)
With Hank Bachmeier back under center after a strong start to his freshman year before injuries took a toll, Boise State should be dominating the Mountain West again.
No. 23 UCF
This season: 10-3 (won the Gasparilla Bowl)
The tour of the top Group of Six teams continues with UCF, which will lean on sophomore QB Dillon Gabriel in their quest to climb back to the top of the AAC.
No. 24 Michigan
This season: 9-4 (lost the Citrus Bowl)
Shea Patterson is done as Michigan’s quarterback, which probably makes Michigan fans pretty happy, but Jim Harbaugh is still their head coach. That may very well be more of the problem than Patterson was. I know the consensus will be higher on them, but I don’t see it.
No. 25 Iowa
This season: 10-3 (won the Holiday Bowl)
The 12-year reign of Nate Stanley as Iowa’s QB is over — four years I guess, but it feels like more. Iowa will bring back a three-headed RB monster of Tyler Goodson, Makhi Sargent and Toren Young, which will ease the transition.
‘Also receiving votes’: Kansas State, Utah, Louisville, North Carolina, Arizona State, Baylor, SMU, Tennessee, TCU, Air Force.
