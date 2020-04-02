The tight end position is the spot in the NFL that had changed the most in the last 20 years with a revolution led by Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates. Then the Patriots created a two tight end trend for a while with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.
Last year, it was no coincidence that the two best tight ends in the league, George Kittle and Travis Kelce, faced each other in the Super Bowl.
This tight end revolution has been led by the ridiculous athletes entering the draft nearly every year at the position and stocking the NFL with talent every year.
Last season, the NFL Draft was loaded with guys like T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant, Irv Smith Jr., Jace Sternberger and Dawson Knox who all made immediate impact. Hockenson and Fant were each first round picks while Smith came off the board early on in the second round.
The 2020 NFL Draft doesn’t have anybody who matches even Smith’s hype coming out of college. This class doesn’t have never the top-end talent or depth that recent classes do so for tight end hungry teams, they will really have to study up on this bunch.
Best of the bunch
» Adam Trautman, Dayton: If you need any more evidence that this draft class isn’t up to its normal standards, my top-ranked player is a guy out of Dayton.
Trautman has been sky-rocketing up many national draft websites in recent weeks after a solid combine showing and scouts having more of a chance to look at his tape.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound FCS All-American certainly has the build to succeed at the NFL level.
Trautman has the production as well with 70 catches for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also proven to be a good blocker and lined up all over the field including Wildcat quarterback during his Dayton career.
The only thing that makes you nervous about Trautman is the jump in level of competition from FCS to the NFL.
In the third round or so, Trautman is worth that gamble especially considering the other options.
Most intriguing
» Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas: It is impossible to know what to do with this guy. Just on talent alone, he is one of the best in the class, but he come with plenty of red flags.
O’Grady was one of the few playmakers Arkansas had in the final days of now-AU offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ stint as head coach. Despite being such a weapon, Morris dismissed O’Grady from the program with three games to go in the season.
At the combine O’Grady admitted to being immature after a loss to Alabama and said he has since matured more.
Normally, this would be a guy that teams meet with several times before the draft to see if they believe he has really matured. They will not have that chance because of the coronavirus, so spending a draft pick on him will require a good deal of faith.
On the field, O’Grady is a big-time pass catcher with his greatest skill being his hands. He also is a good route runner with good run-after-the-catch ability. He represents a big-time boom or bust player.
Most underrated
» Thaddeus Moss, LSU: With his father being the most gifted wide receiver of all time, you’d expect his son to be one of those athletic freaks at tight end, but Randy Moss’ son in much more of you prototypical in-line tight end.
Moss is a great blocker and could be the ideal No. 2 tight end to pair with a more dynamic No. 1 tight end like Travis Kelce in Kansas City or Evan Engram with the Giants. He also would make a lot of sense for the Bengals who will likely grab Joe Burrow with the top pick in the draft and they could use a familiar security blanket for him.
Moss is not going to wow anyone going wow anyone on draft night, but he should be a solid NFL contributor for years to come.
Most overrated
» Cole Kmet, Notre Dame: Kmet has been labeled as the No. 1 tight end in the class through most of the process, but I just don’t see it.
His blocking fans short and although he is a good receiver, he doesn’t have the elite athleticism to be a true flex tight end like a Kelce or an Engram.
Kmet will be a solid player in the NFL and cash checks for a lot of years, but I just don’t see him as the prospect that some are billing him as in this class.
My top-10 tight ends:
1. Adam Trautman, Dayton
2. Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
3. Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
4. Thaddeus Moss, LSU
5. Hunter Bryant, Washington
6. Devin Asiasi, UCLA
7. Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
8. Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri
9. Cheyenne O’Grady, Arkansas
10. Colby Parkinson, Stanford.
