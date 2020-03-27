With local sports on hiatus and even national games pushed back for the time being, my columns for the next couple weeks will turn to the one event that seems like it will happen no matter what and that is the NFL Draft.
The made-for-television event will be even more so this year. The event is always circled on my calendar because it’s where college and professional football intersect. Over these next couple weeks, I will take a look at the draft prospects position-by-position to see how each line up for those NFL teams looking to upgrade specific positions.
We start with the place these sorts of things always start with and that is the quarterback group.
With LSU’s Joe Burrow seemingly locked in as the No. 1 overall pick and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert also likely to be top-10 selections, the top of the class is extremely strong, but after those three, what happens next is anyone’s guess.
Best of the bunch
Joe Burrow, LSU: Burrow put up a near-flawless season for the Tigers this season and with Tagovailoa having injury questions, the No. 1 pick will be Burrow.
The only arguments against Burrow revolve around his one-year resurgence at LSU and the situation he was in.
Going into this season, Burrow was thought of as a late-round prospect based on what he did during his first season as a Tiger, but with co-offensive coordinator Joe Brady added to the mix, Burrow took off this season. It also didn’t hurt that he had one of the most stacked receiver groups in the country.
All that may factor in, but in this class, Burrow’s tape is so far ahead of his competitors that it would be crazy for the Bengals to consider anyone else at No. 1. The only thing that could throw Burrow’s landing spot into question is if the Bengals trade the pick, but Miami is really the only team with the ammunition to make something like that happen. That is worth monitoring as Draft Day nears.
Most intriguing
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: The only person in this class with tape anywhere near that of Burrow is his SEC West rival.
A 100-percent healthy Tagovailoa is almost assuredly the No. 2 overall pick in this draft, but with a scary hip injury and a history of ankle problems before that, the Alabama junior is the biggest wild card of the weekend.
If teams could see him in person leading up to the draft, there is a good chance they could ease some medical fears and he could still be that top-2 selection, but with the coronavirus limiting those opportunities, it will take a bit of a leap of faith for any team to take a chance on Tagovailoa.
That is not to say they won’t because as far as tape, Tagovailoa is about as perfect as a prospect can be. The two most logical landing spots for him appear to be the Dolphins at No. 5 and the Chargers at No. 6.
Most underrated
James Morgan, Florida International: Morgan is a player that ESPN doesn’t even list amongst its ranked quarterback prospects where they include 14 names, but after a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Game, he is gathering more buzz.
Don’t take me putting him here as me saying that he is the next Russell Wilson or Tom Brady, but for a draft light on quarterbacks with big-time upside Morgan has the size and the arm talent that NFL teams like to look for.
Morgan should find a home on Day 3 of the draft and some team is going to take the chance that with a couple years of development, they may stumble into something.
Most overrated
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma: By all accounts, Hurts is an outstanding teammate and leader, but being an NFL quarterback goes beyond that.
The former Alabama turned Oklahoma star has the size athleticism and mentality to be a capable NFL quarterback, but does he have the accuracy. Judging from his college film the answer is no.
Even as he was becoming a Heisman finalist for the Sooners this year, Hurts’ accuracy issues popped up time and time again.
Hurts will have a role in the NFL, but it feels like he is much more likely to fill a Taysom Hill type role as a gadget weapon than a Dak Prescott type role as a running college quarterback that transitioned into NFL success. Hurts will be in the league a long time, but I just don’t see him as worth a top-100 pick like some do.
My top-10 quarterbacks
1. Joe Burrow, LSU
2. Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
3. Justin Herbert, Oregon
4. Jordan Love, Utah State
5. Jacob Eason, Washington
6. Jake Fromm, Georgia
7. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
8. James Morgan, Florida International
9. Anthony Gordon, Washington State
10. Tyler Huntley, Utah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.