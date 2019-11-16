STARKVILLE, Miss. — It’ll go down as a win in the record book, but Alabama’s 38-7 victory over Mississippi State could have far-reaching implications after several significant injuries Saturday morning inside Davis Wade Stadium.
The Crimson Tide suffered potentially costly injuries to junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, junior receiver Henry Ruggs III, senior defensive end Raekwon Davis and freshman nose guard D.J. Dale, with none returning to the field after leaving it.
Davis and Tagovailoa had to be carted off within minutes of one another after suffering what was believed to be lower body injuries late in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury, according to head coach Nick Saban, and was reportedly air-lifted to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Birmingham, according to multiple online reports Saturday. Meanwhile, the other injuries were far-less severe, with Davis suffering a sprained ankle, Dale a "twisted knee" and Ruggs leaving in the third quarter with bruised ribs, according to Saban.
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy compared Tagovailoa's injury to the hip dislocation that ended the NFL career of legendary Auburn running back Bo Jackson.
"We hate it that he got injured, we hate it for him, we hate it for his family," Saban said. "I hate it if any player on our team gets injured. God speed to him and his entire family, and our thoughts and prayers are with him. And we hope it's not so serious that is has any long-term effect on his future as a player. I really don't know the severity of what he has, we're going to take him to Birmingham and get CAT scans and MRIs and find out."
With Tagovailoa at quarterback, Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC) scored touchdowns on its first five consecutive offensive series, including four total scored by junior running back Najee Harris, who combined for 139 total yards in the game. Harris produced three rushing touchdowns of 10-, 5- and 5-yards in the first half, along with a 19-yard receiving score from Tagovailoa that gave the Tide a 14-0 lead 2:06 into the game.
Alabama outgained Mississippi State 328-92 in the first half, all with Tagovailoa guiding the offense, but managed just 182 total yards in the second half with backup Mac Jones at the helm to finish with 510 yards of total offense.
Here are three takeaways from Alabama’s win Saturday:
Najee Harris continues to power Tide in every facet
With 139 yards of total offense Saturday, including 88 rushing and three of his four touchdowns on the ground, Harris has done his best to carry the Crimson Tide offense over the last month.
Saturday marked the fifth time in the last seven games that Harris has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in total offense and comes off his career 146-yard day last week against LSU.
"Najee's played really well the last (couple of games), I thought he played great last week, I thought he played really well today," Saban said. "I think his confidence level has really sort have gained confidence all year long, the more he plays the more success he has. He's running the plays very efficiently and effectively. He's a hard guy to tackle. He's a really good receiver. ... I'm really pleased with the way he's played."
Harris finished with 88 yards on 17 carries, much of which came in the big first half as Alabama mounted an early 35-7 advantage over the first 23:52 of the game.
Tagovailoa, Tide find early success on third down
With Tagovailoa at the helm, Alabama showed much improvement on third down, completing its first five straight opportunities, including four straight third-and-long passes from Tagovailoa.
Backed into third-and-10 on the Tide’s first offensive series, Tagovailoa connected with junior receiver Jerry Jeudy for a 37-yard dime, and then, two plays later, Harris powered his way into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run for the early 7-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game.
"It was just great play-calling and everybody executed their job to do what they were supposed to do (on the play)," Jeudy said of his 37-yard reception.
Tagovailoa found Jeudy on the Tide’s next third down as well, a 15-yard completion on third-and-nine on the third offensive series, and again with a 12-yard completion on third-and-8 on the fifth series of the game.
"I just think that our players recognize what they're in and I thought we did a good job of converting some of those situations today, which was real key for us," Saban said.
Alabama finished the game 6-of-10 on third down, showing some clear issues without its star quarterback leading the way.
"We were trying to avoid (third-and-long) situations today, but I know we overcame some," Saban said. "And I know some were caused by penalties and things of that nature that we need to do a better job of keeping ourselves out of those kind of situations."
Penalties continue to be a concern
Alabama once again remains one of the SEC’s most penalized teams, racking up seven penalties for 86 yards in Saturday’s win.
Much of that came in the first half as the Tide had six miscues for 81 yards, including a facemask call on a would-be sack by Davis that could’ve ended Mississippi State’s second series before it ever got going. The Bulldogs would eventually turn that mistake into points when running back Kylin Hill punched in a 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to cap an 8-play scoring drive that would’ve been over after three plays if not for Davis’ penalty.
"It's the same old stuff, we had a couple of those today," Saban said when specifically asked about a personal foul penalty against junior center Landon Dickerson, his second in as many games. "We want guys to play with great emotion but we don't want them to be emotional and make bad decisions. We need to do a better job of that. The penalties have been a problem and it's very disappointing to me that we can't make better decisions about when the whistle blows to stop playing."
