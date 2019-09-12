TUSKEGEE — The Golden Tigers are jumping out of the heat and right into the fire.
Just seven days after the annual showdown with Alabama State, Tuskegee opens conference play Saturday at Kentucky State.
Head coach Willie Slater would’ve just put away that emotional rivalry classic with the Hornets this past weekend, when he and his coaches pulled up reels of Kentucky State and saw that tricky triple option.
Tuskegee (0-1) and Kentucky State (1-0) kick off at 3 p.m. in Frankfort, Ky. in the SIAC opener for both teams.
“We come out of a big game into another big game,” Slater put it simply.
“We really have our work cut out for us going up there,” Slater also said, during his press conference Thursday on campus. “But hopefully we’ll go up and recognize that this is definitely a business trip and try to do the best we can up there.”
Kentucky State upset Division I FCS Robert Morris last Saturday 13-6.
The Thorobreds, with their triple-option attack, rolled up a 20-play, 94-yard drive in the second quarter that took more than 11 minutes of game time, cutting into the Robert Morris 7-0 lead before a third-quarter touchdown proved to be the game-winner.
Tuskegee fell to rival Alabama State 38-31 last Saturday in a shootout at ASU Stadium. The teams were tied 31-31 going into the fourth before the Hornets made their escape.
“For us, every game is like a rivalry game, because we know we’re going to get everybody’s best,” Slater said, after tasking his team to re-focus this week after the rivalry game. “We’ve got to be at our best.
“We can’t afford to let down at all.”
Kentucky State went 0-10 last season, before the program hired new coach Charlie Jackson.
In his first game as head coach, Jackson’s team beat a Division I team on the road.
“They’re under new leadership and you can tell,” Slater said. “I think they’re a much-improved team.”
At ASU, Tuskegee quarterback Ahmad Deramus threw for 177 yards on 10-of-21 passing, while Taurean Taylor rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Receiver Peyton Ramzy hauled in six passes for 108 yards and a score.
That skill-position talent that had Slater excited in the preseason showed their skill playing up a division against the Hornets, but the challenge now lies in Tuskegee making the most of that loss, learning and improving on the heels of it.
“I’ve said this over and over. I guess I sound like a broken record. But I believe you improve more after that first game than you will any other time in the year,” Slater said.
It’s an old adage in coaching, but in Slater’s 40-plus years of coaching experience, he’s seen good reason for it. Teams tend to make their biggest leaps in improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.
“I think our guys can see a lot of the things that we’ve been trying to tell them, and they can actually see it happen. ‘If you don’t do it this way, then this can happen.’ I’m excited about that,” Slater. “I think we’ve had really good practices this week.
“You can tell they were disappointed in the loss, but I still think we had good focus and I believe that they’ll be ready to play this time.”
Ready or not, conference play is here already for the Golden Tigers.
